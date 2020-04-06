Hilaria, Alec Baldwin expecting fifth child after miscarriage: 'Just got the great news'

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are expecting their fifth child together just months after she suffered a miscarriage.

“Sound up…I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” Hilaria, 36, captioned a video of her belly with the sound of her baby’s heart beating in the background. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you Here we go again ”

Hilaria and Alec, 62, have been trying for another baby for some time now.

The yoga instructor revealed she was “devastated” after she miscarried while four months pregnant in November 2019.

They were expecting a baby girl.

Hilaria also miscarried a baby after 10 weeks in April that same year.

“There was no heartbeat today at my scan…so it’s over,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

She has since shared the hardships of experiencing two miscarriages.

The couple also shares daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Romeo, 2, Leonardo, 3, and Rafael, 4.

The “30 Rock” actor is also father to 24-year-old daughter Ireland whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

