Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reveal the gender of their baby

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have given fans a new detail about their baby.

The 35-year-old singer revealed on Instagram on Friday that they're having a baby girl.

Perry posted a photo of a beaming Bloom, 43, covered in what looks to be shaving cream with a pink tint.

"It's a girl," she wrote in the caption, alongside multiple heart emojis.

Perry confirmed her pregnancy in early March in her "Never Worn White" music video.

The closing shot of the video depicts Perry's profile, revealing her baby bump.

After revealing her pregnancy, Perry discussed the "friction that occurs between herself and Bloom."

"I've consciously or unconsciously picked a partner that makes sure to keep me evolving into the best version of myself," Perry told Ryan Seacrest on his radio show, "On the Air with Ryan Seacrest."

"There's a lot of friction between my partner and I, but that friction breeds something beautiful. It can breed a lot of light, you know?" Perry said.

Whatever Perry and Bloom butt heads about, the singer revealed the pair "get down to the mat and come back every time."

