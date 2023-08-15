Expand / Collapse search
Published

Hikers that discovered Julian Sands' body have nightmares, fans of Lionel Richie fume over canceled concert

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Julian Sands in a white shirt and navy jacket on the carpet split Lionel Richie in a brown jacket on the carpet

Hikers that discovered the remains of Julian Sands revealed they still experience nightmares after the fact. Lionel Richie was ridiculed online for canceling his concert last-minute. (Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)

‘STILL HAVE NIGHTMARES’ - Hikers who found Julian Sands' body months after his disappearance recall 'surreal' experience. Continue reading here…

NOT ‘ALL NIGHT’ LONG - Lionel Richie enrages fans, cancels concert 1 hour after show's start-time: 'No chance anyone believes this.' Continue reading here…

Sydney Sweeney looks over her shoulder in a black dress on a carpet in Hollywod

Sydney Sweeney defended the creator of "Euphoria," Sam Levinson against backlash. (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

‘COMPLETELY TRASHED’ - Sydney Sweeney slams critics for backlash against ‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson’s overly sexualized shows. Continue reading here…

‘I WAS AN IDIOT’ Ray Liotta turned down ‘Batman’ meeting with Tim Burton. Continue reading here…

WHERE'S VANNA - Vanna White misses 'Wheel of Fortune' for first time in 30 years: Her upcoming absence explained. Continue reading here…

NO LAUGHING MATTER - 'Dick Van Dyke' star had 'conflict' with Mary Tyler Moore during hit '60s sitcom: 'They never became close.' Continue reading here…

Christina Hall with blonde hair and hoops and a black top

Christina Hall shared that her parents had to evacuate their home in Hawaii due to the wildfires in Maui. (Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

‘GRATEFUL THEY ARE OK’ - Christina Hall reveals her parents were forced to evacuate amid deadly Maui wildfires. Continue reading here…

CO-STAR CLASH - 'Fuller House' star Jodie Sweetin slams film sale to Candace Cameron Bure's Great American Family network. Continue reading here…

STARS IN SMALL TOWNS - Harrison Ford's mountain getaway and Julia Roberts' ranch lifestyle. Continue reading here…

‘THROWN UP HER HANDS’ Kate Middleton isn’t making ‘late night calls’ to Prince Harry, experts say. Continue reading here…

