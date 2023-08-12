Christina Hall reveals her parents were forced to evacuate amid deadly Maui wildfires: 'Grateful they are OK'

Christina Hall revealed that her parents evacuated from Lahaina in Maui as deadly wildfires ripped a path of destruction through the area, claiming the lives of at least 89 people.

The 40-year-old television personality took to her Instagram Story Friday to share a Facebook post by her parents in which they explained that they had "relocated to Kihei," a town on Maui's southwest shore, approximately 21 miles away from Lahaina.

"We are safe, have electricity and a place to stay," the "Flip or Flop" alum's parents wrote in their post.

They continued, "While in Lahaina area, we didn't have electricity, internet, tv and only very limited cell service. Didn't realize the extent of the devastation until this morning when I could see a bit of internet."

"The whole area of Lahaina Town is gone," the couple added. "People from hotel areas are lined up by the hundreds to get on the buses that are transporting them to the airport."

"There is no electricity in the Lahaina area, stores and restaurants are closed. So many people have lost their homes. It took us a couple tries to get road access out. We made it. It is such a tragedy," they concluded.

In their post, Hall's parents shared images of the devastation wrought by the deadly wildfire in the historic resort town.

The HGTV star wrote her own message on the post as she expressed her relief that her parents were safe and shared words of support for people affected by the wildfires.

"My parents are currently in Maui, I'm grateful they are ok," Hall wrote. "Maui is my favorite place on the planet. I've been going to Lahaina every year since I was a child."

"What's happened there is beyond devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by these horrific fires."

The wildfires erupted on Tuesday and tore through Lahaina, leaving large portions of the town completely in ashes.

A number of people jumped into the Pacific Ocean to flee the flames, with Lahaina resident Joan Hayashi telling FOX 11 that they waited in the water for eight hours before they were rescued.

"It sounded like a giant blow torch…we had to run in the ocean…we're in the ocean probably like eight hours…flames were hitting…things were falling from the palm tree," Hayashi said.

On Saturday, authorities said that at least 89 people were confirmed dead as a result of the wildfire, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire of the past century.

"It’s going to rise," Hawaii Gov. Josh Green remarked Saturday as he toured the devastation on historic Front Street. "It will certainly be the worst natural disaster that Hawaii ever faced. ... We can only wait and support those who are living. Our focus now is to reunite people when we can and get them housing and get them health care, and then turn to rebuilding."

According to Fox Weather , large Xs are being used as markers for cars and mailboxes to inform rescue teams that the area has been searched.

The wildfire in Lahaina is 85% contained, and crews are working to put out flare-ups. At least two other fires have been burning in Maui, including one in the Kihei area and in the mountainous, inland communities known as Upcountry.

A fourth broke out Friday evening in Kaanapali, a coastal community in West Maui north of Lahaina, but crews were able to extinguish it, authorities said.

Green said that an estimated 1,000 people aren't accounted for but there's uncertainty about the total number of missing people.

At least 2,200 buildings were damaged or destroyed in West Maui, Green said, of which 86% were residential. Across the island, he added, damage was estimated at close to $6 billion. He said it would take "an incredible amount of time" to recover."

Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes and the Associate Press contributed to this report.