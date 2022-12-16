Henry Cavill set to star in, executive produce new ‘Warhammer 40,000’ series for Amazon

Henry Cavill has reportedly landed in another new franchise — and he already loves it.

Cavill, who famously donned the red cape and brought Superman to life on the big screen, and then helmed Netflix’s "The Witcher" franchise as Geralt of Rivia, will now star and produce an Amazon-led adaptation for "Warhammer 40,000," according to a report.

On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter disclosed that Amazon is finalizing negotiations to acquire the rights from Games Workshop to produce a series based on the popular science-fiction tabletop and video game franchise.

For those unfamiliar with "Warhammer 40,000," the setting takes place on Earth 40,000 years in the future, where humans unceasingly struggle in a war with fantastical beings, aliens, gods and demons.

"The humans make up the Imperium of Man, who are militaristic. A race of skeleton-like androids are known as the Necron; there is an elvish race known as Aeldari as well as Orks; Tyranids are nasty aliens; and the T’au is a blue-skinned alien race that may offer some hope," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The board game involves players first purchasing and painting their own pieces, often humanistic characters, deviant aliens, celestial persons, tanks and types of machinery, and more and compiling each of the thousands of pieces onto an arena that spans several cubic feet.

Players take turns, through dice rolls, strategically moving their forces, utilizing each respective race’s benefits and skills to slowly eliminate and ultimately defeat their opponent.

The franchise also released several video game titles — "Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground," "Blood Bowl 2," "Warhammer: Vermintide 2," among many others — for PC that share the lore and allow players to experience their immersive story.

Cavill, a self-described nerd who takes pride in building computers by hand, already enjoys the "Warhammer" franchise and has publicly shared that one of his hobbies includes purchasing "Warhammer" characters and pieces, then painting them by hand.

"I’ve been involved in the ‘Warhammer’ world for 40,000 years. No, well, longer depending how you look at it," he joked during an interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz in October. "But since I was probably 10. So long time."

Cavill has also previously considered playing a role in an eventual "Warhammer" series but, as of 2021, did not decide on which he would want to portray.

"There are a lot of characters from the ‘Warhammer’ universe that I want to be. But I can only really be one, because once I’m one, then I can’t be others," he told IGN at the time. "So if it were to ever happen, if there were to be anything live-action, I would have to be very aware of that."

Fox News Digital reached out to Cavill and Amazon Studios to inquire more about the series and his potential role as actor and executive producer, but a response was not immediately received.

After Cavill’s departure from The Witcher and Superman franchises, his supporters were left curious — and perhaps even worried — how long it would be before they saw him again.

While Cavill’s decision to leave Netflix's "The Witcher" was previously announced, Season three, which features Cavill, will air next year. Season four was also already announced, as well as a prequel, but neither will feature him.

More recently, Warner Bros and DC Studios announced they were also moving forward without the "Justice League" star.

Co-presidents James Gunn and Peter Safran met with Cavill, who has donned the red cape since 2013’s "Man of Steel," and shared their vision of a DC cinematic universe with a younger, different actor in the role.

"Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year," Gunn tweeted Wednesday.

"Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill," he added. "But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

After initially announcing his return to the role this Fall, Cavill confirmed Wednesday that he would not be reprising it.

"It’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life," Cavill noted on Instagram. "I respect that James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

Gunn teased there still could yet be a role for Cavill in the DC-verse — somewhere.

Netflix’s "Witcher" Season three is expected to be released Summer 2023.