Henry Cavill asks fans to curb 'social animosity' toward his new relationship

Henry Cavill has asked his fans and followers to stop meddling in his relationship.

The 38-year-old actor made a "community announcement" on Instagram, where he acknowledged there’s been "some social animosity" that’s grown "increasingly prevalent" on his feed since revealing his relationship with Natalie Viscuso in April.

Sporting matching hats with Viscuso in a selfie, Cavill wrote a lengthy statement that condemned the hate he and his girlfriend have received in the last month.

"There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships. Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are ‘speculating’, It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing," Cavill wrote on Saturday. "So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop."

"I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most," he went on. "Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren't true."

Cavill concluded his statement with a call to "move forward with positivity" while also saying he is "very happy in love, and in life."

For the people who aren’t supportive of his relationship, Cavill requested "at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."

The comment section of Cavill’s post was noticeably deactivated, social media users have found a way to discuss the star’s announcement on Twitter, which was filled with supportive and disapproving takes.

"The statement that Henry Cavill had to post on his IG made me kind of sad," one Twitter user wrote. "Can y’all let him and his girlfriend live? The man is almost 40, so it’s truly bold that there are some people that think they can control his life."

Other Twitter users who did not heed Cavill’s message went on make unsubstantiated claims that the actor is being used to boost Viscuso’s career.

While accusations are being made by strangers on the internet, Viscuso had climbed the ranks long before she started dating Cavill.

Currently, her LinkedIn profile says she is the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment – the same production company that worked on films Cavill has worked on, including "Man of Steel," "Justice League" and "Enola Holmes."

And years before she became a Hollywood executive, Viscuso made a TV appearance of her own in 2005 on MTV’s reality show "My Super Sweet 16."