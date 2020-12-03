Helena Christensen models in Victoria's Secret campaign 24 years after her runway debut

Helena Christensen is stepping back in time.

The 51-year-old model graced the pages of Victoria's Secret's 2020 holiday campaign more than two decades after making her VS runway debut in 1996.

The new campaign focuses on “positivity, collaboration and the importance of celebrating individuality," according to a press release.

Christensen dons a variety of lingerie, including a black lace bodysuit, a red bra and an animal-print robe. She stars alongside fellow models Chanel Iman, Candice Swanepoel, and Jasmine Tookes.

“What really happens at home these days," joked Christensen on social media as she posted images from the shoot.

The Danish beauty's friends showed her some love in the comments section.

“Look at you, beautiful girl,” fellow '90s supermodel Paulina Porizkova wrote. “Excuse me! 🔥❤️😍” added model-actress Amber Valletta.

“Ridiculous!!” actress Charlize Theron gushed.

The supermodel previously said she keeps in shape by pole dancing. "I recently started pole dancing. It is the hardest physical activity I have ever done in my life and I have so much awe and respect for pole dancers. It's like virtual ballet to me, so the perception of it as seedy doesn't even annoy me; it goes right over the top of my head. To people who think like that, I want to say, 'well, you just go try it,'" she told Harper's Bazaar.

She also loves to box and "feels strong" after an intense workout with a trainer. In addition, Christensen said she believes in taking supplements and getting plenty of rest.

"I love food more than anything ... more than my family and friends and almost as much as my dog! I could eat pasta every night," she explained. "I also love Japanese food and I always think I'm eating so clean... before I order a hundred different options! I adore my mother's Peruvian food, which I grew up with, too, and of course, Danish cuisine. I always look forward to going home so I can bite into a real Danish; anything else is just pretending."