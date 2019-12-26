Netflix's 'The Crown' slammed after Helena Bonham Carter's character makes 'offensive slur'

Netflix's hit series "The Crown," based off of Queen Elizabeth II's life, is being slammed for a controversial comment made by one its stars.

According to the Daily Mail, the show's Princess Margaret, played by Helena Bonham Carter, has left citizens in the Scottish borders riled after the character joked about "inbreeding" in the country.

In the scene, Margaret's character enters a Peebles store to buy a bathing suit for her lover Roddy Llewellyn and makes an offensive remark about the residents.

"I think we've stumbled across an experiment in inbreeding," Bonham Carter says as Margaret in the series.

South Scotland Labour MSP Colin Smyth has since spoken out about how citizens of the United Kingdom country have been portrayed.

"It's common knowledge locally that Princess Margaret probably did meet Roddy Llewellyn in the beautiful Borders and took advantage of the fantastic shops in Peebles to impress him. So for once 'The Crown' seems to have got something right - it's just a shame they blow it with this crass and offensive comment," the official said (via Daily Mail).

The politician then slammed the network for not filming the series in the "Borders." He said that would have informed them of "how wrong the comments are." The dismayed MSP added that producers of the show could have also enjoyed the "great" boutiques Peebles has to offer.

Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

It appears members of the British royal family are not exactly fans of the show, either. Last month, actress Olivia Colman, who portrays Queen Elizabeth II in the show's third season, revealed an awkward encounter that took place between her and Prince William.

"I was so excited and asked, 'Have you watched ['The Crown']?' His answer was a firm, 'No.' But he was very charming and very lovely," Colman said during an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show."

Carter has also spoken up about the gig and shockingly revealed that she believed she was once visited by the late Princess Margaret's spirit.

"I actually went to see a friend about something else, but she has a talent for mediumship and she suddenly said, 'Margaret is here. Does that mean anything?'" Carter explained.

"I hadn't actually said yes [to the part] yet, but thought I'd ask her if I should take the role and she said, 'You'll be better than the other one.' There was actually someone else up for the part and it typical of Margaret," she continued. "I'd met her a few times and you never really knew where you were with her, she had a ways of complimenting and putting you down at the same time."

Carter added that she spent a ton of time preparing to play Princess Margaret in comparison to Colman's prep -- "I do everything to prepare and Olivia does nothing, and she ends up being completely brilliant."

Season 3 of "The Crown" premiered on November 17 on Netflix.