Helen Hunt ‘back at work’ on 'Mad About You' a week after car accident

Helen Hunt is back at work just one week after the actress was involved in a vehicle accident where her black SUV flipped over.

Hunt, 56, shared an image of herself with “Mad About You” co-star Paul Reiser from the set of the series reboot on Thursday.

“Back at work,” Hunt captioned the snap, adding a pair of the prayer hands emoji.

The “Twister” actress was hospitalized after the accident, which happened in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

The "Castaway" performer was riding in the back of an SUV when another car reportedly clipped hers while she was traveling through an intersection.

A rep for Hunt did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The Academy Award-winning star was among several people hospitalized after the accident, People reported.

Hunt is currently filming a reboot of the hit television show "Mad About You," which aired from 1992 until 1999 and landed a limited series revival for Charter Communications’ premium content platform, Spectrum Originals.

