Heidi Klum sizzles in cheeky bikini poolside before ‘making a splash’ in sexy sheer dress

Heidi Klum is soaking up the sun while showing off her bikini body.

In a racy video, the former supermodel flaunted her fit physique as she got pampered and lay across an outdoor lounge chair.

After Klum, 49, was spotted getting her hair and makeup done with lush palm trees in the background, she danced toward the camera in a tiny white stringed bikini with a cherry design.

The "America’s Got Talent" judge flipped her blonde hair, twirled in the cheeky video and batted her eyelashes to the camera. Klum continued to model her two-piece swimsuit by the poolside.

"…. …. getting ready for @disneylittlemermaid premier," her Instagram caption read.

The video flashed to Klum in a sheer butterfly dress, as she was being styled before Disney’s "The Little Mermaid" movie premiere.

The lilac-colored dress was covered in silver sequins and shined with an iridescent sheen. The sheer ensemble included a flowing train that showed off her legs. She completed her look with clear, strappy heels.

Klum later shared on her social media her stepping out on the blue carpet with the caption "Making a splash."

The socialite’s sexy photos come after she left little to the imagination in a brown thong.

Earlier this week, the former Victoria’s Secret model shared a selfie of her sizzling on a beach towel. Klum appeared topless while wearing gold jewelry and a dark pair of sunglasses.

As Klum gears up for her 50th birthday, she recently took to Instagram to announce her new lingerie campaign with her 18-year-old daughter Leni.

The mother-daughter duo teamed up again in an ad campaign for the lingerie brand Intimissimi.

The pair both shared photos while announcing the campaign on their Instagram pages, with Klum wearing a lavender bra and panty set with white lace, and Leni in a white set with a cream pajama top over it.

The campaign comes months after they first posed for an Intimissimi campaign last fall, which led to backlash about whether it was appropriate for a mother and daughter to pose in underwear together.