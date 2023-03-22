Heidi Klum, Kate Beckinsale, Ciara: Stars go sheer and sexy on the red carpet

The stars brought their best looks for the Fashion Trust U.S.'s inaugural awards ceremony last night in Los Angeles.

The organization is a non-profit dedicated to funding and nurturing young design talent. It launched in November 2022, set up by Tania Fares as part of the charitable arm of the British Fashion Council.

During the ceremony, awards were handed out in six categories: ready-to-wear, jewelry, inclusivity, sustainability, and the graduate award and Google creativity award.

Kate Beckinsale wowed in a sheer, silvery gown with angular shoulders. The actress accentuated the look with a diamond choker that looked like it was part of the dress.

Heidi Klum took the silver look in a different direction, wearing a Kate Burton gown that looked like it was made out of liquid metal. She also accessorized with a purse that looked like a fishbowl, complete with a fake goldfish inside.

Singer Ciara mixed sheer with the other trend of the night, full coverage, wearing a Grace Ling look.

The "Goodies" singer wore a sheer top, covered with a black jacket and long black skirt. The jacket was held in position by a long silver bar, giving the look a futuristic edge.

Olivia Wilde was a presenter during the awards, and rocked a full coverage black, Chloe gown with a high neck and flared sleeves.

Just days after wishing Bruce Willis a happy birthday in a touching video, Demi Moore and her daughter Scout Willis walked the carpet together. The mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they posed together for cameras.

Moore wore a green dress with black fur coat that she often shrugged off to show off the dress. Willis wore a pink halter-neck flowing gown, with pink sparkly boots and purse to match.

Willis also took the stage during the ceremony with a simple performance featuring just herself singing and playing an acoustic guitar.

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe praised the performance on her Instagram story, writing, "It's wild when I have known this talent since she was a very young magical little girl and never heard this jaw dropping voice until now."

Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris was also at the event.

She wore a dark gold gown that bared her arms and chest, showing off her many tattoos.

And Diana Ross' fashionista daughter and "Blackish" star Tracee Ellis Ross wore a purple velvet lace cutout gown by Erdem, with bright yellow gloves and shoes for contrast.

"Queer Eye" star Tan France also stood out in his lime green suit, with a necklace and his signature upswept hair.

The stylist is a member of Fashion Trust U.S.'s main board. The advisory board for the organization boasts Kate Hudson, Miranda Kerr and stylist Law Roach among its members.