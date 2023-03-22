Expand / Collapse search
Heidi Klum, Kate Beckinsale, Ciara: Stars go sheer and sexy on the red carpet

Olivia Wilde, Demi Moore, Tracee Ellis Ross and more were also on hand for the Fashion Trust Awards in Los Angeles.

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
The stars brought their best looks for the Fashion Trust U.S.'s inaugural awards ceremony last night in Los Angeles.

The organization is a non-profit dedicated to funding and nurturing young design talent. It launched in November 2022, set up by Tania Fares as part of the charitable arm of the British Fashion Council.

During the ceremony, awards were handed out in six categories: ready-to-wear, jewelry, inclusivity, sustainability, and the graduate award and Google creativity award.

Kate Beckinsale wowed in a sheer, silvery gown with angular shoulders. The actress accentuated the look with a diamond choker that looked like it was part of the dress.

Kate Beckinsale rocked a sheer and silver futuristic gown at the Fashion Trust U.S. red carpet

Kate Beckinsale rocked a sheer and silver futuristic gown at the Fashion Trust U.S. red carpet (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Steve Granitz)

Heidi Klum took the silver look in a different direction, wearing a Kate Burton gown that looked like it was made out of liquid metal. She also accessorized with a purse that looked like a fishbowl, complete with a fake goldfish inside.

Heidi Klum showcased her fishbowl purse on the red carpet at the Fashion Trust U.S. awards. She also shared a closer shot on her social media.

Heidi Klum showcased her fishbowl purse on the red carpet at the Fashion Trust U.S. awards. She also shared a closer shot on her social media. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Heidi Klum Instagram)

Singer Ciara mixed sheer with the other trend of the night, full coverage, wearing a Grace Ling look. 

The "Goodies" singer wore a sheer top, covered with a black jacket and long black skirt. The jacket was held in position by a long silver bar, giving the look a futuristic edge.

Ciara in a black ensemble with sheer and covered up elements.

Ciara in a black ensemble with sheer and covered up elements. (Steve Granitz/Film Magic)

Olivia Wilde was a presenter during the awards, and rocked a full coverage black, Chloe gown with a high neck and flared sleeves. 

Olivia Wilde in a black full coverage look

Olivia Wilde in a black full coverage look (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin /Monica Schipper)

Just days after wishing Bruce Willis a happy birthday in a touching video, Demi Moore and her daughter Scout Willis walked the carpet together. The mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they posed together for cameras.

Scout Willis and mom Demi Moore recently celebrated Bruce Willis' birthday.

Scout Willis and mom Demi Moore recently celebrated Bruce Willis' birthday. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Moore wore a green dress with black fur coat that she often shrugged off to show off the dress. Willis wore a pink halter-neck flowing gown, with pink sparkly boots and purse to match.

Scout Willis showcased her pink boots on her Instagram story

Scout Willis showcased her pink boots on her Instagram story (Scout Willis Instagram)

Willis also took the stage during the ceremony with a simple performance featuring just herself singing and playing an acoustic guitar.

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe praised the performance on her Instagram story, writing, "It's wild when I have known this talent since she was a very young magical little girl and never heard this jaw dropping voice until now."

Scout Willis performed at the Fashion Trust U.S. awards

Scout Willis performed at the Fashion Trust U.S. awards (Rachel Zoe Instagram)

Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris was also at the event.

She wore a dark gold gown that bared her arms and chest, showing off her many tattoos. 

Paris Jackson showcased her tattoos in a plunging dress with a high slit. 

Paris Jackson showcased her tattoos in a plunging dress with a high slit.  (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Steve Granitz)

And Diana Ross' fashionista daughter and "Blackish" star Tracee Ellis Ross wore a purple velvet lace cutout gown by Erdem, with bright yellow gloves and shoes for contrast.

Tracee Ellis Ross shows off her yellow gloves on the red carpet

Tracee Ellis Ross shows off her yellow gloves on the red carpet (Steve Granitz/Matt Winkelmeyer )

"Queer Eye" star Tan France also stood out in his lime green suit, with a necklace and his signature upswept hair.

Tan France attends the Fashion Trust US Awards at Goya Studios in Los Angeles.

Tan France attends the Fashion Trust US Awards at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The stylist is a member of Fashion Trust U.S.'s main board. The advisory board for the organization boasts Kate Hudson, Miranda Kerr and stylist Law Roach among its members.

