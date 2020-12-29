Heidi Klum, 47, reveals her unique fitness routine from hula hooping to trampoline work

Lockdown hasn't stopped Heidi Klum from maintaining her age-defying physique.

She hasn't been to a gym in several months, so the 47-year-old supermodel has adapted her routine and found new, innovative ways to work out at home.

"I’m fortunate enough to have a pool at home and, when the pandemic started, I began swimming 20 laps a day. Low-impact exercise like this is much better for my joints than running on a treadmill," Klum told Women’s Health UK.

"Hula hooping is a great low-impact option, too – as is all the trampolining I do!" she revealed.

HEIDI KLUM DANCES AROUND IN SAVAGE X FENTY LINGERIE

The former Victoria's Secret runway star also does body-weight exercises at her Los Angeles home, including squats, and stays busy running around after her four children, two dogs and cat.

"I’ve relished the opportunity to spend more time at home with my family in recent months. Being on a plane and in the studio a lot less means I’ve been able to enjoy getting stuck into domestic tasks," Klum admitted.

Family time includes painting with her kids and gardening. She said she didn't want them glued to the Internet all day long just because everyone is stuck at home.

"I’ve started a little vegetable patch in my garden," Klum added. "Seeing the squashes growing has been really fulfilling, and I have fun with the kids making squash muffins."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It’s good for them to see healthy meals made from scratch. Cooking generally helps me wind down," she pointed out.

The German superstar's 16-year-old daughter, Leni, just made her modeling debut.

Klum joined Leni on the January/February cover of Vogue Germany. While Leni thanked Klum in an Instagram post, writing that she "couldn’t dream of a better start," Klum shied away from the spotlight this time around so her daughter could shine.

"Leni has already seen a lot of the world and has been behind the scenes from an early age," Klum told the fashion publication about the cover story. "I always find it nice when she accompanies me at work. And it's a strange, but very good feeling that it's the other way around today: I accompany my daughter to work, not the other way around."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Leni – born Helene – is the eldest daughter of Klum, whose ex, singer Seal, adopted Leni in 2009.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.