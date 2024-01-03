Heidi Klum, Jennifer Lopez vacation like sex sirens in St. Barts: PHOTOS

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum dared to bare while soaking up the sun on vacation in St. Barts over the holidays.

The 50-year-old supermodel opted to go topless while wearing black thong bikini bottoms in a Boomerang video that she shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Good morning," Klum wrote in the caption of the clip, adding emojis of a red heart, a sun and a smiley face wearing sunglasses.

In the video, the "America's Got Talent" judge was seen from behind as she walked next to an infinity pool overlooking the Caribbean Sea.

Klum wore her long blonde hair down in loose waves and carried a drink in her hand as she strode away from the camera.

On Saturday, Klum was spotted enjoying a beach day on the French island while going topless in white string thong bikini bottoms. She sported a bright red manicure and shielded her eyes from sun with a pair of round white-framed shades.

The "Project Runway" alum accessorized with gold bracelets, earrings and rings as well as a long gold necklace that featured a pearl drop pendant.

Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz, 34, spent Christmas and New Year's in St. Barts, and the model has shared several videos and photos from their vacation with her fans on Instagram. The couple have been seen enjoying drinks, hiking and swimming while celebrating the holidays.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel, who has never shied away from showing some skin on social media, left little to the imagination in another video from her getaway with Kaulitz.

Last week, Klum uploaded a video in which she was seen sunbathing topless on the beach while wearing black high-rise bikini bottoms. The Germany native covered her chest with her hand as she panned the camera up to her face and smiled. Klum zoomed in for a close-up while she covered her eyes with a pair of black shades.

In the clip, which was set to Robson Green’s "(What A Day For A) Daydream," Kaulitz was seen wearing yellow Mickey Mouse swim trunks as he relaxed on the sand next to his wife. Klum simply captioned her clip with an emoji of a smiley face wearing sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was also spotted having some fun in the sun during a vacation to St. Barts with her husband Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old singer showcased her toned abs in a black bikini that featured pearl embellishments on the strings across her midriff and hips.

The "On the Floor" hitmaker also wore a colorful silk cover up and donned a beige wide-brim hat. Lopez was seen listening to headphones and carrying her phone as she strolled on the beach Saturday afternoon.

That same day, the two-time Grammy Award nominee and Affleck, 51, were photographed while stepping out in the St. Barts capital city of Gustavia. The couple were spotted shopping, enjoying lunch at a local restaurant and taking a spin in a white Mini Moke electric vehicle.

On Sunday, J.Lo took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse at her glamorous New Year's Eve ensemble. The actress was seen posing in a cream-colored pajama-style pantsuit with a black fur jacket in a slideshow of photos that she posted.

Lopez tied a black belt around her waist and accessorized with a chunky pearl necklace, flower-shaped earrings and several rings.

The New York native completed her look with a sparkly black handbag and a black hat that was embroidered with a hummingbird.

"Hummingbird season has officially begun…This Is Me…Now. New Year’s Eve 2024," Lopez wrote in the caption of her post.

On her Instagram Story, Lopez shared a romantic photo in which she and Affleck were seen ringing in the new year. She wore a glittery black evening gown while the Oscar winner was clad in a white dress shirt with black pants. The couple were seen from behind as they embraced and watched fireworks outside a window.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar showed off her svelte figure in an orange swimsuit while enjoying a tropical vacation over the holidays.

On Tuesday, the 46-year-old actress was seen rocking a retro belted one-piece in a carousel of photos that she shared on Instagram.

"If I’ve left you unread…. Here is why. Vacation photo dump part one," Gellar wrote in the caption of her post.

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum sported a beige straw hat and accessorized with gold jewelry including a "Sarah" nameplate necklace as she posed in front of a sunbed.

In another photo, Gellar was pictured lounging on the sunbed while wearing over-sized brown sunglasses. She donned ruffled floral bikinis in two selfies that she included in her slideshow.

The "Cruel Intentions" star also posted a cheeky close-up in which she was pictured wearing white distressed cut-off shorts. Gellar paired the shorts with a navy blue eyelet lace blouse and large flower-shaped earrings as she posed on a balcony in another snap.

In two other photos, Gellar displayed the covers of her beach reads including Rebecca Yarros' fantasy novel "The Fourth Wing" and Lisa Unger's thriller "The New Couple in 5B."

Gellar concluded her post with images of boats in the ocean against the backdrop of a sunset and a giant tortoise crawling across a reef.

Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley celebrated the new year at a lavish beachside bash with her children Sailor Brinkley Cook and Jack Brinkley Cook.

The 69-year-old supermodel shared photos from the festivities in a post that she uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday.

"Happy New Year Everybody! Thank you @donnakaranthewoman for another magical New Years Eve to remember in your beautiful Sanctuary!" Brinkley wrote, tagging fashion designer Donna Karan.

She continued, "Wishing everyone health, happiness and love! And don’t forget 2024 is an election year so please make sure you re registered to vote! We’ve got to save this beautiful planet together!"

In the first photo, Brinkley was seen embracing Sailor, 25, on a beach while fireworks exploded in the background. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star wore a red silk slip dress while Sailor donned a slinky silver gown.

Brinkley was pictured with Jack in another photo taken against the backdrop of the fireworks display. The 28-year-old model wore a beige and green striped shirt and wrapped his arm around his mother, who beamed at the camera.

The Michigan native sported a sparkly New Year's Eve tiara while dancing with a group of friends to Michael Jackson‘s 1982 hit song "Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'" in a video that she included in her slideshow. Another photo featured Brinkley and Sailor as they posed on a stone staircase outside with actress Sophie Lane Curtis.

At the end of her post, Brinkley shared a video of fireworks lighting up the night sky over a beach as the party-goers looked on.