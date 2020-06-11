Heidi Klum accused of fat-shaming young 'AGT' contestant: 'Just another bully on the playground'

Heidi Klum has come under fire for rejecting a recent plus-size contestant on "America's Got Talent."

The 47-year-old sparked a Twitter debate following Tuesday night's episode, which featured the German-born model hitting the buzzer on aspiring dancer Amanda Lacount.

From the likes of Twitter, Lacount quickly became a fan favorite, leading many unhappy viewers to dub Klum "cruel" and a "bully" for hitting her red X on Lacount before she finished her performance.

"I don't care how Heidi Klum justifies that buzzer. I am cancelling you #AGT," one upset user tweeted.

Another agreed that Klum dismissed Lacount's talents because of her oversized figure.

"Heidi has ignored some horrible acts, but she chose this one to respond to. A young lady who has already been rejected based on her looks. She could have delivered her opinion without the buzzer," the user argued.

Some upset viewers demanded that Klum should no longer work on the competition show, with one writing, "Heidi needs to go."

"The X is for the acts that are intentionally bad. If she didn't like the act, she could have just waited until the end and said no. The X was cruel. @AGT," commented another.

One person slammed Klum for showing her own "insecurity" during Lacount's audition. "Get over yourself," the person dragged the supermodel on Twitter.

"#AGT what you did to that dancer that you said no to was a form of bullying!! Most of the acts on the show are not 'Million dollar acts'! She needed to be validated by all of you for her courage and work. Glad the audience saved her by changing Howie’s !mind!" another said.

One person blasted Klum for acting like "just another bully on the playground."

According to reports, fellow judge Howie Mandel initially voted no on Lacount, too, but ultimately changed his vote.

Lacount has already carved a name for herself in the world of dancing, according to her social media accounts. She's racked up over 260,000 Instagram followers and has already landed choreography gigs for Katy Perry, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Lizzo and more. The young dancer is also an outspoken activist against body shaming in the industry.

As of Thursday, Klum did not appear to speak out about her controversial decision to buzz Lacount, but Simon Cowell was praised online for the kindness he showed her.

"#HeidiKlum Wow. Fat shaming a young girl on #agt. You are old enough to know better! Good for Simon who saw the dancer's spirit when all you saw was her weight," one user said.

In between the criticizers, however, were a few "AGT" fans who backed Klum's decision.

"Anyone that thinks @heidiklum body-shamed that dancer on @AGT clearly didn't watch the show or they really weren't paying attention. I loved her and her performance but I didn't feel it was a million dollar act either. That doesn't mean it's body-shaming. Grow up people," one person said.

Another viewer who claimed to be overweight said they would have "done the same thing as Heidi."

On Wednesday, Lacount took to her own Instagram account to speak out about the controversy surrounding Klum.

"As you can see there was a mix of drastically different opinions on my performance. I have been dealing with body shamers and people like Heidi thinking I'm not good enough for years but I'm going to make her eat her words!" Lacount posted to Instagram.

She continued: "Also, the fact that Simon took the time to come backstage and talk to me about my performance means a lot. I respect him and all the judges so much and to get positive feedback (for the most part) felt amazing! Thank you for all the support! I love you guys so much and I hope I make you guys proud in the next round. I AM NOT HOLDING ANYTHING BACK."

A rep for Klum did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.