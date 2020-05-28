Heidi Klum sunbathes nude with just diamond necklace in backyard

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

While sunbathing at the beach is still not allowed, Heidi Klum is soaking up the sun in her backyard.

The 46-year-old German supermodel took to social media on Thursday to post sultry selfies as she posed nude on a blanket wearing nothing but a diamond necklace.

She captioned the photos with a simple black heart emoji.

Last week, the "America's Got Talent" judge revealed she got her hair highlighted amid the coronavirus quarantine.

She shared a photo of herself -- wearing a black two-piece lingerie set paired with fishnet stockings and pointed heels -- sitting in a chair in her backyard as her hairstylist colored her hair.

"Dahhling we found a way !😷😷 Social distancing highlights.Love you @hairbylorenzomartin," Klum captioned the picture along with a heart emoji.

In the snapshot, both Klum and the stylist, Lorenzo Martin, are seen wearing masks, while Martin is also pictured donning an umbrella with arm-hole cutouts.

When asked by a fan in the comments section, "What's the point of the umbrella," Klum responded: "To maybe get a smile even in your face."

Meanwhile, one person wrote directly to Martin, asking the stylist: "Does your health and that of your loved ones means [sic] that little to you?" to which Martin replied: "We were protected.. i [sic] appreciate your concern.."

Previously, Klum has encouraged her fans to maintain social distancing. "It is more important to do the right thing and not spread [coronavirus] further,” she said. “These are strange times … but in these moments, you remember what’s really important -- the people you love and keeping them safe.”

“Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities,” Klum added.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report