Tarek El Moussa reacts to Heather Rae Young's tattoo: I love it 'so much'

Tarek El Moussa is getting candid on how he feels about Heather Rae Young’s new tattoo.

Responding to a mortified Instagram user, El Moussa, 39, revealed his true feelings regarding his fiancée’s tattoo in a succinct fashion.

"Do you love the tattoo?" the commenter asked, along with two vomiting emojis. El Moussa swiftly responded, saying, "Yes, so much."

Young, who ultimately deleted her tattoo announcement post, then chimed in with her own snappy response: "Yes, we love it." "Proud to be the future Mrs. El Moussa," she added.

On Monday, Young, 33, took to Instagram to show off her new hip tattoo, which reads, "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa," in cursive black ink.

"Happy Valentine’s Day Mr. El Moussa ❤️💍 @therealtarekelmoussa I love you handsome! Best Friends Forever," Young captioned the now-deleted pic.

Young and El Moussa became engaged last July. The proposal took place on a beach just after the pair celebrated their 1-year dating anniversary. They both took to social media at the time to share heartfelt tributes to each other and explain how their love story unfolded.

"From the first day I met you, to our first date and our second date when we decided to commit 100% before we barely even knew each other. But we knew what we had was special. We had that butterflies in your tummy, can’t eat, can’t stop smiling soul mate love," Young wrote at the time.