Haylie Duff and fiancé Matthew Rosenberg split after 12-year engagement

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Haylie Duff and fiancé Matthew Rosenberg have split after a 12-year engagement.

"Haylie and Matt ended their relationship around the first of the year," a representative for Haylie told Fox News Digital in a statement. "She asks for privacy at this time in protection of her young daughters."

The couple share daughters Ryan, 10, and Lulu, 7.

Haylie, the older sister of Hilary Duff, and Rosenberg got engaged in 2014, but never officially tied the knot.

HAYLIE DUFF ON MOVING TO TEXAS AND MAINTAINING A HOLLYWOOD CAREER: 'MAKE THE RIGHT DECISION FOR YOUR FAMILY'

In 2022, Haylie opened up about uprooting her family from Los Angeles to Texas during the pandemic.

"I think so much of my fear of moving out of Los Angeles was that my career was there and that I would never work again or something like that," she told Fox News Digital at the time. "And, you know, I think this has all taught us that Zoom certainly can be a very powerful tool. And we can, you know, very luckily for me, get to continue to work from here, and I get to live near my dad, which I haven't lived here (near) my dad in a really long time."

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"And so there's a lot of family here that I get to spend time with now that I didn't before. And we love it. We've met great friends here, and we really landed in a great spot here."

"I'm very grateful that work opportunities have still been there for me," she added. "And I also am a big believer in God's got your back. And so you make the right decision for your family, and he's got it."

On top of her split, Haylie has recently made headlines for her fractured relationship with her younger sister.

Last month, Hilary reflected on her strained bond with Haylie while appearing on an episode of " On Purpose with Jay Shetty. "

While discussing the lyrics to her song titled "We Don't Talk," Duff became emotional after admitting that the song was an ode to her older sibling.

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"My sister and I don't speak. And I think in my adulthood I've come across more and more people that are having this experience," she told the podcast host. "As painful as it feels to share, when I decided to make this record, I could only talk about the things that I've gone through."

She confessed that there would be "no purpose" to making a record after a decade-long break from music if she didn't face "what it's been like" living without her sibling.

"So that's my truth, and I really worked hard to lyrically make sure that I'm just speaking about my experience, you know?" she said. "It's very hard to be a person who's like had their life exposed in the industry for 25 years, and we were talking about, you know, that earlier tiptoeing around, kind of what the outcome has been for some of it."

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"But yeah, that is, it's a very vulnerable song, and it's a very raw part of my existence. I hope it's not forever, but it's for right now."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash, Tracy Wright and Larry Fink contributed to this post.