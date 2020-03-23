Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus, has 'no symptoms,' source says

Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, Fox News has confirmed.

A source told Fox News that Weinstein has "no symptoms" but "has been in isolation since Wednesday," which is when he was moved from New York City's Rikers Island jail to Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison near Buffalo, N.Y.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault.

In a statement to Fox News, Weinstein’s spokesman and defense lawyer refused to provide any comment.

"At this time, we will neither confirm nor deny whether Mr. Weinstein has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. While his team is now fully aware of his current medical condition, since Mr. Weinstein executed the proper Dept. of Corrections Healthcare Information Release Form, we are going to continue protecting his privacy and maintain his privacy. As such, we will not discuss this matter any further," his legal team told Fox News.

Weinstein, 68, was previously locked up at New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex, which has had a spate of coronavirus cases.

The state prison system confirmed that two inmates at Wende have tested positive for COVID-19, but did not identify them because it said it can’t comment on individual inmate medical records.

Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, said Weinstein was one of the prisoners with the virus. Five officers and two supervisors at Wende were also placed in isolation because of possible exposure to the virus, he said.

Weinstein, the Oscar-winning producer of “Shakespeare in Love,” was convicted of raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006. His lawyers have said they’ll appeal.

The New York City jail system that includes Rikers has reported at least 19 inmates and 12 staff members being diagnosed with coronavirus as of Saturday night.

Between his conviction and his move to the upstate prison, Weinstein split time between a cell at Rikers and a room at Bellevue Hospital.

He left court in an ambulance after the guilty verdict and detoured to Bellevue, complaining of chest pains and high blood pressure. He later had a stent inserted to unblock an artery. After his March 11 sentencing, he returned to the hospital with more chest pains.

In addition to heart issues, Weinstein’s lawyers have said he is also dealing with the ramifications of unsuccessful back surgery stemming from a car crash last summer and a condition that requires shots in his eyes so he does not go blind.

The Niagara Gazette first reported Weinstein’s diagnosis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.