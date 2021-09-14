Expand / Collapse search
Harvey Weinstein
Georgina Chapman cozies up to boyfriend Adrien Brody at Met Gala

Georgina Chapman and her ex, disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, finalized their divorce in July

By Julius Young | Fox News
Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife Georgina Chapman hit the Met Gala in stunning fashion on Monday, clinging to the arm of boyfriend Adrien Body.

The designer, 45, turned heads in a flowing sparkling silver ball gown, which according to Page Six, was sourced from her own collection, Marchesa, and Brody, 48, also appeared sharp in a classic black tux.

If anyone was drawn to Chapman, it was Brody, who was seen in many images gazing into Chapman and fawning over her as she posed for snaps from photographers.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN DENIES ANGELINA JOLIE'S ACCUSATIONS: 'THERE WAS NEVER AN ASSAULT'

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. 

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.  (Photo by Theo Wargo)

Chapman and the Oscar winner made their red carpet debut when they attended the Tribeca Film Festival two months ago.

The couple was rumored to have been dating back in early 2020, however, it wasn’t until February of that year that their romance was confirmed by Page Six after Brody and Chapman were spotted sharing a candlelight dinner with close pals.

JUDGE REJECTS SEX ASSAULT COUNT AGAINST HARVEY WEINSTEIN

Chapman is the mother of Weinstein’s two youngest kids, India, 11, and Dashiell, 8. 

The former pair, who married in 2007 after meeting each other at a party, reached a divorce settlement in January 2018 that required the disgraced Hollywood producer to pay his ex between $15 million to $20 million and give up custody of his kids, a source confirmed to Page Six at the time.

Georgina Chapman and Harvey Weinstein finalized their divorce in July.

Georgina Chapman and Harvey Weinstein finalized their divorce in July. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

HARVEY WEINSTEIN GETS ONE OUT OF 11 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES DISMISSED

Weinstein was recently extradited to Los Angeles, Calif., from New York, where he is serving a 23-year sentence for convictions of rape and sexual assault. 

He pleaded not guilty to 11 sexual assault charges in California, with one charge being dismissed.

