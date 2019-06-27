Audio reveals Harvey Weinstein’s attempt at damage control with New York Times reporters

Leaked audio of a call between Harvey Weinstein and two New York Times reporters shows the disgraced movie mogul scrambling to play clean up just before his epic fall from grace.

In the recording — obtained and partly published by Inside Edition Wednesday — Weinstein gets fiery as he presses the journalists for more information on his accusers.

“I think you ought to be specific and tell me who they are and if they’re on the record,” he can be heard telling Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.

JUDI DENCH DEFENDS HARVEY WEINSTEIN, KEVIN SPACEY AS ARTISTS

The reporters were talking to the ex-film titan to get him to respond to allegations that he’d sexually harassed multiple women in the industry for nearly three decades, resulting in settlements with at least some of them.

“I’m not a saint, but I’m not the sinner you think I am,” Weinstein told them, according to the clip.

At times, Weinstein goes on the defensive, challenging their reporting and threatening: “There are mistakes you’ve made. I promise we will find them.”

HARVEY WEINSTEIN'S ATTORNEYS FILE TO DISMISS TWO CHARGES

HARVEY WEINSTEIN MAKES $44 MILLION DEAL WITH ACCUSERS, CREDITORS

“It seems like you have a lotta hearsay on your hands,” he charges. “I’m gonna say this nicely: Get the facts right. You’re journalists.”

The reporters, behind the bombshell October 2017 Times exposé on Weinstein, didn’t know they were being recorded, according to Inside Edition.

Weinstein’s publicist told The Post his client’s accusation that the reporting was flawed, “has been consistent since day one.”

HARVEY WEINSTEIN SEXUAL ASSAULT TRIAL MOVED TO SEPTEMBER 2019

“I think the audio speaks for itself,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the Times said the call with Weinstein and his legal team took place two days before the paper published its investigation into the pervy producer.

“The call…is part of the routine process of journalism,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More of the secretly taped call will air on the show on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.