Judi Dench defends Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey as artists: ‘you cannot deny somebody a talent’

Dame Judi Dench is defending disgraced Hollywood elites Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey as artists, saying she was worried their work would be forgotten.

Dench made the comments during an interview with the U.K.'s Radio Times, which was published Tuesday.

"What kind of agony is that? Are we going to negate 10 years at the Old Vic and everything that he did," Dench reportedly said, referring to Spacey's tenure at the London theater. "[H]ow wonderful he's been in all those films? Are we just not going to see all those films that Harvey produced?"

"You cannot deny somebody a talent. You might as well never look at a Caravaggio painting. You might as well never have gone to see Noel Coward," she added, referring to other artists who have been accused of misconduct.

Dench has previously defended Spacey after he was removed from the film "All the Money in the World," amid accusations of sexual conduct by several men in the U.S. and U.K. She was one of the first female celebrities to slam Weinstein over the allegations.

Dench has also credited Weinstein with contributing to her film career, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein were widely responsible for the burgeoning #MeToo movement.