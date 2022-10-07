Harry Styles reschedules Chicago show due to band, crew illness after fans camp outside venue

Harry Styles fans will have to wait to see the "Watermelon Sugar" singer perform live.

The One Direction alum postponed his first Chicago show Thursday due to an illness among the band and crew.

"Out of an abundance of caution, tonight's Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness," the concert venue tweeted.

"All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. All additional show dates will play as scheduled. An email from Ticketmaster will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info," the United Center continued.

Styles was slated to perform his "Love on Tour" show for six nights in Chicago and then head to Inglewood, California for the next leg of performances.

The "As It Was" singer has tour dates scheduled until July 2023, ending his tour in Italy.

Styles, 28, hasn’t posted any updates on his personal social media accounts regarding the tour or condition of his health.

Fans from near and far were disappointed about the news of the cancelation.

Campers were found outside the United Center for the highly anticipated show, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Eager fans camped out for days ahead of the "Love on Tour" Chicago performance, hoping to reserve the best spots in the general admission floor area.

Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter to respond to the shocking news.

"I’m so sorry for the campers and the ones that arrive from far away," one user sympathized.

"I just flew in yesterday from Atlanta only for the concert, and I can’t stay until Monday," another fan expressed.