Harry Styles makes out with a man and woman in 'My Policeman' trailer after 'Darling' drama

Styles plays a policeman who is embattled in a love triangle with both a man and a woman

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
In the wake the "Don't Worry Darling" drama, Harry Styles has fans in a tizzy over a newly released trailer for his Amazon Prime movie, "My Policeman."

In the upcoming film, Styles plays policeman Tom, who is seemingly embattled in a fiery love triangle with Marion, his school teacher wife, and Patrick, a museum curator. 

The film is adapted from the book by Bethan Roberts and takes place in the 1950's in Britain.

Harry Styles stars in "My Policeman" as Tom, a policeman who is embattled in a love triangle.

Harry Styles stars in "My Policeman" as Tom, a policeman who is embattled in a love triangle. (Amazon Studios)

HARRY STYLES DISCUSSES QUESTIONS ABOUT HIS SEXUALITY

In the trailer for the film, Styles makes out with both Emma Corrin (Marion), and David Dawson (Patrick).

Styles' past romps in his movies and personal life have consistently intrigued the heartthrob's fans, as has the conversation surrounding his sexuality.

The "As It Was" singer has spoken candidly in the past about not wanting to define his interests in men or women; however, he is currently dating Olivia Wilde, the director of "Don't Worry Darling."

Harry Styles has several films set to be released in the coming months.

Harry Styles has several films set to be released in the coming months. (Amazon Studios)

However, after the duo had minimal contact at the Venice Film Festival during promotion of the film, rumors began to swirl that their relationship had dissolved.

Harry Styles and his girlfriend Olivia Wilde were separated in all photos and press for "Don't Worry Darling" during the Venice Film Festival.

Harry Styles and his girlfriend Olivia Wilde were separated in all photos and press for "Don't Worry Darling" during the Venice Film Festival. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto)

Ignoring the abundance of rumors surrounding him, Styles reposted the movie's trailer to his Instagram, seemingly inching away from the "Darling" drama.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

