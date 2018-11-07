'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton sports new look in TV appearance

Draco Malfoy no more!

On Wednesday, Tom Felton appeared on "Good Morning Britain" to promote his new YouTube series, "Origin," looking nothing like the clean-cut child star that once taunted Harry Potter while portraying his Slyerin nemesis.

Sporting long hair tied in a man-bun and glasses, the 31-year-old sat down for a lighthearted chat about being near the epicenter of the Wizarding World and his new science fiction project.

At the outset of the segment, the show’s co-host, Piers Morgan, revealed that his own son, Spencer Morgan, who typically has no interest in the day-to-day goings-on of his career, came onto the studio set purely because Felton was going to be on.

But his fandom for Harry Potter doesn’t stop there. Morgan also revealed that his son has a tattoo honoring the book series and films. Spencer then showed the cameras his ink — the Deathly Hallows on his arm.

“Yeah, the Harry Potter flame is not going anywhere anytime soon,” Felton answered when asked about the series' feverish fandom. “I’m meeting new fans every day.”

“Obviously, yeah, it has changed my life beyond recognition,” he added. “But at the same time, I don’t really see myself as a Harry Potter star. I only feel like that when I sit here and get questions [like] that.”

Clearly, Felton intends to flourish in the acting world well beyond his roots at Hogwarts.

Felton also recently starred in fellow Brit James Arthur’s music video for his new single, “Empty Space.” In it, Felton portrays a devastated boyfriend mourning the loss of a relationship. He drinks heavily, wanders alone and breaks down before the camera — once again, a far cry from his days as Draco.

In his new show, "Origin," he plays Logan, one of a group of strangers who becomes stranded on a spacecraft headed to a distant planet. As they learn to work together in order to survive, one of the individual’s true intentions become apparent.

The show will be available on YouTube Premium on Nov. 14.