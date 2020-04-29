'Harry Potter' actor Tom Felton charging $288 for personalized video shout-outs

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

“Harry Potter” star Tom Felton is delighting his fans by joining the cadre of celebrities willing to give personalized video shout-outs on Cameo — for a price.

The 32-year-old actor shot to fame in 2001 when he portrayed the character of Draco Malfoy in all eight of the immensely popular "Harry Potter" movies. Since then, he’s continued to act in films such as “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and even had a recurring role on the popular CW superhero show “The Flash.”

The star’s latest gig is to dish out personalized messages on Cameo, which lets fans book a personalized video shout-out filmed by their favorite participating celebrity. However, Felton’s posts are somewhat on the higher side of the price range, charging $288 per request.

According to the Cameo website, the talent who decides to participate gets to set their own prices, which can be changed at any time based on the marketplace.

While the actor’s price is certainly higher than the average, he’s by no means the most expensive person to get a shout-out from on Cameo. Other stars with price points pushing close to the $300 mark include Sean Astin ($295), Andrew Dice Clay ($299), Bethenny Frankel ($275) and Chris Sullivan ($299).

Despite the high price for a shout-out, Felton’s profile on Cameo has a 4.9 rating out of a possible 5 stars. He even has some glowing reviews for the videos he’s already sent to people.

“Such an awesome surprise! Tom was super generous and kind!" wrote one satisfied customer.

“Tom went above and beyond with my video message. Thank you!" another user wrote.

“Thank you thank you THANK YOU!!! The Wizarding World is our daughter’s escape from her struggles with Asperger’s and social anxiety. You will never know what it means to us as parents to have someone like you take the time to do this for her. Truly, thank you from not just the bottom of my heart, but from my whole heart. I just may have to rethink my stance on Draco Malfoy. ;) Just kidding. You are SO AWESOME!!!" a third user wrote.