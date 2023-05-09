Expand / Collapse search
British Royals
Published

Harry, Meghan Markle’s pal blames Will, Kate's kids for late coronation arrival: Insider shares real story

King Charles III's coronation took place on Saturday, May 6

By Neil Sean | Fox News
Princess Anne blocks Prince Harry's view during King Charles' Coronation Video

Princess Anne blocks Prince Harry's view during King Charles' Coronation

Social media users noticed that Princess Anne's red feather in her hat obstructed Prince Harry's view of the Coronation. (Video courtesy of: APTN)

COMMENTARY: It’s the moment we all loathe: the idea of being late to the biggest event of the year – if not the decade – but that is the situation that the Princess of Wales found herself in at the coronation.

Kate and William were running a tad behind, and of course, both would know that the situation could cause stress to the king, who is nothing but on time for everything and hates lateness in anyone. After all, we saw how frustrated he became when "pen gate" struck his patience while signing documents.

So what was the cause of the delay for the king from Catherine and William? 

Some ill-advised online writer suggested this was due to the children: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. This is simply not the case at all, and really cruel to suggest the children were to blame.

At the coronation of King Charles this weekend, royal protocol is that everyone has to be seated and set before the monarch arrives to finally take his place. Many find this odd, but it’s royal protocol and above all a mark of respect.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte waving from a carriage

A friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is claiming the Prince and Princess of Wales delayed the coronation because of their children. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

This hair-raising moment had nothing to do with the royal children and here is why.

Simple fact of the matter was this: Catherine, who was wearing an elaborate hairpiece and not a tiara, had some last minute adjustments to her headdress that resulted in pins and spray to make sure this vital look stayed in place, as we all know the eyes of the world were on her.

Kate Middleton wearing a fancy headpiece standing next to Prince William during the coronation

Despite claims the Prince and Princess of Wales caused a delay in the coronation schedule because of their children, a royal expert says they were late due to trouble with Kate's elaborate headpiece. (Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The king was informed and took the news with great generosity as he knows, like with Queen Camilla, hair and the look is everything, so why blame the children? 

Simple, as a protector of the Meghan and Harry brand time and again, this journalist has to find the negative, but even he has reached a new low with attacking the young royals who behaved impeccably. Even Prince Louis, who had a comfort break during the coronation, was beyond well-versed. 

Prince Harry in a navy suit and tie holds Meghan Markle's hand, wearing a dark dress after the Queen passed away

Prince Harry attended the coronation without Meghan Markle, who stayed behind with their children in California. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It’s sad they have to attack in this way, on what was a joyous day for so many, and above all knowing the royals can't and don't respond to such baseless and boring tabloid trash. But, thankfully, as we all know, the truth will come out. So that is the real reason for the minute delay on that big day.

