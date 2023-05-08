Prince Harry snubbed by royal family as Meghan Markle hikes with friends

Meghan Markle was spotted on a hike in Montecito Sunday after skipping out on King Charles' coronation weekend.

Markle, 41, was joined by friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak on the hike. Prince Harry and the couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were not with them.

The "Suits" actress wore a black tank top paired with black leggings for the outing. Markle further accessorized with a hat, a bandana and sunglasses. Despite skipping the royal festivities, Markle honored the late Princess Diana by wearing her watch for the hike.

The Duchess of Sussex wears the Cartier watch nearly every day, according to Page Six. Markle also sported a diamond tennis bracelet, that's believed to have been gifted to Diana from Charles during their marriage. Two diamonds from the bracelet were used to create Markle's engagement ring.

While Markle was in California, Prince Harry attended the coronation ceremony of his father alone on Saturday.

However, he promptly left London after it was over. The Duke of Sussex did not attend the family luncheon at Buckingham Palace despite being invited.

"How lovely of the royal family yet again to have extended the olive branch," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

Although he did attend the coronation, Prince Harry was excluded from the official portraits released Monday.

The group photo, which feature the senior working royal family members, includes The Duke of Kent, The Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Princess Royal, The King, The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Princess of Wales, The Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy and The Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Harry and Markle stepped back from their roles as senior royals in January 2020.

Since then, the couple has settled in their California home to raise their two children.

