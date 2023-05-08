Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle
Published

Prince Harry snubbed by royal family as Meghan Markle hikes with friends

The Duchess of Sussex skipped the coronation to stay in California with the children she shares with Prince Harry

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Meghan Markle was spotted on a hike in Montecito Sunday after skipping out on King Charles' coronation weekend.

Markle, 41, was joined by friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak on the hike. Prince Harry and the couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were not with them.

The "Suits" actress wore a black tank top paired with black leggings for the outing. Markle further accessorized with a hat, a bandana and sunglasses. Despite skipping the royal festivities, Markle honored the late Princess Diana by wearing her watch for the hike.

The Duchess of Sussex wears the Cartier watch nearly every day, according to Page Six. Markle also sported a diamond tennis bracelet, that's believed to have been gifted to Diana from Charles during their marriage. Two diamonds from the bracelet were used to create Markle's engagement ring.

Meghan Markle on a hike

Meghan Markle spent Sunday hiking after skipping King Charles' coronation. (BACKGRID)

Meghan Markle on a hike with friends

Meghan Markle was joined by friends for her hike near the Montecito home she shares with her husband Prince Harry. (BACKGRID)

PRINCE HARRY CONTINUES TO SLIGHT KING CHARLES WITH ‘HEARTLESS’ BEHAVIOR: EXPERT

Princess Diana

Princess Diana wearing the $25,000 Cartier watch in 1995. (Getty Images)

While Markle was in California, Prince Harry attended the coronation ceremony of his father alone on Saturday. 

However, he promptly left London after it was over. The Duke of Sussex did not attend the family luncheon at Buckingham Palace despite being invited.

"How lovely of the royal family yet again to have extended the olive branch," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

The Duke of Sussex at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey

The Duke of Sussex at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS)

Although he did attend the coronation, Prince Harry was excluded from the official portraits released Monday. 

The group photo, which feature the senior working royal family members, includes The Duke of Kent, The Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Princess Royal, The King, The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Princess of Wales, The Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy and The Duke of Edinburgh.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and working royal family members

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are pictured with members of the working royal family: (L-R) Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Anne, Princess Royal, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, The Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh on May 8, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace)

Prince Harry and Markle stepped back from their roles as senior royals in January 2020. 

Since then, the couple has settled in their California home to raise their two children.

