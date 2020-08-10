Halle Berry sizzles in beach bikini photo, gives off James Bond vibes

Halle Berry never wastes a moment to shine for social media.

The former Bond girl -- who famously played Jinx Johnson, James Bond’s American muse in the 2002 film installment “Die Another Day" -- channeled her innermost spy when she donned a similar swimsuit to the one she wore in the iconic film.

“Never been a shady beach. 😂,” the 53-year old actress captioned an Instagram photo on Sunday in which she matches Jinx’s orange bikini – the only articles missing are the knife and the white accent belt it hangs from. She also tagged the clothing brand, boohoo.

The memorable scene from the film showed Jinx, also a spy, as she emerges from the waters in Cuba where she discovers Bond, played by Pierce Brosnan, sipping a mojito.

The mother of two's svelte physique in her latest beach flex is hardly distinguished from the fit stature showcased in 2002. Berry even added a little extra sizzle in her Instagram picture while letting her luscious locks flow underneath a beige straw sunhat pulled lower over her eyes for dramatic effect.

The Oscar-winner also places her hand on her hat, likely to keep it from flying off her head.

In April, the “Monster’s Ball” standout revealed that Brosnan, 67, had actually saved her life while the two were filming “Die Another Day” when Berry began choking.

“I was supposed to be all sexy, trying to seduce him with a fig,” Berry quipped to late-night host Jimmy Fallon of her Bond girl character. “I end up choking on it and he had to get up and do the Heimlich.”

"That was so not sexy,” added Berry. “James Bond knows how to Heimlich! He was there for me, he will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world.”