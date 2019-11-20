Halle Berry speaks out after suffering injury on set of "Bruised" movie

Halle Berry isn't letting her recent on-set injury hold her back.

The actress was hurt while filming a fight scene for her new MMA-inspired flick "Bruised."

Despite the injury, however, Berry, 53, is "just getting started."

The "Monster's Ball" star took to Instagram to update fans on her condition.

"Thank you to all the folks that have showered me with love since my injury," Berry captioned the photo, possibly a still from the movie. "It’s par for the course when you do your own stunts, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Just know I’m far from tired. I’m wide awake...and just getting started! 💪🏽🙏🏽 #BruisedTheMovie."

After the injury delayed production on Monday, a rep for the flick said, "Halle got slightly injured in the fight. She’s tired. She needed a break.”

Production is expected to resume on Friday.

"Bruised," which also serves as Berry's feature directorial debut, follows Berry as a disgraced MMA fighter forced to confront her demons when the six-year-old son she walked out on returns to her doorstep.

When Berry began training for the film, she posted a photo to Instagram, displaying her pride in finally having "ripped abs."

In the caption, she encouraged fans to "Set the BAR higher than you think, share your goal in the comments and HOLD yourself to it."

"The work won’t be easy, but that pay off? Worth every d-mn second," she said.