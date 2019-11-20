Brenda Song couldn't audition for 'Crazy Rich Asians' because producers said she wasn't 'Asian enough'

Actress Brenda Song is opening up about her attempts to join the cast of the 2018 hit "Crazy Rich Asians."

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Song, 31, said that despite fans expressing interest in her joining the film, she wasn't allowed to audition for the Warner Bros. picture for a surprising reason.

"A lot of people don't know this, but I never got to read for 'Crazy Rich Asians,' ever," revealed Song, best known for playing London Tipton in Disney Channel's "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody."

"Their reasoning behind that, what they said was that my image was basically not Asian enough, in not so many words. It broke my heart," she revealed. "I said, ‘This character is in her late to mid-20s, an Asian-American, and I can't even audition for it? I've auditioned for Caucasian roles my entire career, but this specific role, you're not going to let me do it? You're going to fault me for having worked my whole life?' I was like, ‘Where do I fit?'"

Despite losing out on a role in the flick, Song learned a valuable lesson from the rejection.

"I got myself together and said, ‘Brenda, there is only one you, and you can't change who you are. You can't change your past,'" she said. "I am so grateful for every job that I've done. All I can do is continue to put good auditions out there, do the best that I can—that's all I can ask for."

Song would go on to star in Netflix's "Secret Obsession." She currently stars alongside Kat Dennings and Shay Mitchell in Hulu's "Dollface."

Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.