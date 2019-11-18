Halle Berry injured on set of MMA film 'Bruised'

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry was injured on the set of her latest movie on Monday, according to a new report.

Per the NJ Advance Media, the "Monster's Ball" star, 53, was beginning to work on "Bruised" -- a drama set in the world of mixed martial arts -- on Monday, but production was delayed after Berry was injured during a fight scene.

The film's executive producer, Brian Pitt, told the outlet that the injury was "nothing serious."

WHY CHRISTIAN BALE TURNED DOWN A FOURTH 'BATMAN' FILM

“Halle got slightly injured in the fight,” he said. "She’s tired. She needed a break.”

Pitt says that production will likely resume Friday, per actor availability.

Representatives for neither the film or for Berry immediately responded to Fox News' request for comment.

ELIZABETH BANKS SUGGESTS HER 'CHARLIE'S ANGELS' BOX OFFICE BOMB IS BECAUSE MEN 'DON'T GO SEE' FEMALE-LED ACTION FILMS

According to Deadline, "Bruised" follows Berry as Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter forced to confront her demons when the six-year-old son she walked out on returns to her doorstep.

Berry is also directing the film, marking her feature directorial debut.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No release date for "Bruised" has been announced.