Halle Berry, 56, poses nude in steamy new photos

Halle Berry is steaming things up.

The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram Wednesday to share nude selfies in her bathroom mirror. The glass was fogged up as she crossed her arms over her chest and snapped the shots.

"hump day self love," the actress captioned her risqué post, adding a white heart emoji.

Fans flooded Berry's comment section.

"Halleblurry," one fan wrote. Another added, "Immediately has flashbacks of the topless scene from Swordfish."

HALLE BERRY SHARES VIDEO AND JOKES AFTER TAKING A BIG FALL ON STAGE AT A CHARITY EVENT: ‘I FACE PLANTED’

"Don’t do that to us Ms. Berry," another added.

The "Monster's Ball" actress wore her natural, curly hair in front of her face and a few gold rings as accessories.

Berry recently made an appearance at the 95th Annual Academy Awards with boyfriend Van Hunt.

The star presented the award for best actress to Michelle Yeoh for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Yeoh and Berry are the only two women of color who have won the award. Berry took home the award in 2002.

The Academy Award-winning actress has three upcoming film projects.

The "Bruised" director is executive producing and starring in the Netflix sci-fi adventure film "The Mothership." She plays Sara Morse, a mother living on a rural farm who discovers an extraterrestrial object below her home. She and her children set out to find her husband and their father, who has been missing for a year.

Berry is also starring opposite Mark Wahlberg in the Netflix spy thriller "Our Man From Jersey." She plays Wahlberg's ex-girlfriend Roxanne, who "recruits him in a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission."

She will also be seen in Alexandre Aja's upcoming horror movie "Mother Land," which is in preproduction, per IMDb.

"A family that has been haunted by an evil spirit for years," a plot synopsis for the film says. "Their safety and their surroundings come into question when one of the children questions if the evil is real."