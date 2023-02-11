Halle Berry shares video and jokes after taking a big fall on stage at a charity event: 'I face planted'

Halle Berry took it in stride after face-planting in front of a large audience at a charity event in Los Angeles.

The 56-year-old actress shared a video in which she was seen taking a major tumble as she walked up to the stage to present an award at the Looking Beyond LA luncheon Friday.

"Sometime you bust your a--!," the Academy Award winner wrote in the caption of the clip on Instagram.

"What happened was…. My dear friend @shillahekmatpiano invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organization called @lookingbeyondla that raises money for children with special needs… then that happened!!!

HALLE BERRY SUED BY UFC FIGHTER WHO CLAIMS SHE WAS PROMISED A ROLE IN HER MOVIE 'BRUISED': REPORT

"I face planted 🪴 If you can go to lookingbeyondla.com and donate. Children are worth it !"

In the clip Berry shared, she made her way to the podium when she tripped over a step and fell facedown on the stage. As the audience gasped and cried out, the video froze, and a red arrow pointed down at her stiletto boot as she lay on the ground.

As the camera zoomed in on Berry's boot, the sound of a vinyl record scratching could be heard.

"Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation," a voiceover said. Boney M.'s 1978 hit "Rasputin" began to play as the Ohio native was seen falling from different angles in front of the shocked audience in several clips.

The video continued as Berry was being helped up and walking to the podium. She laughed as she held her hand to her forehead as the crowd cheered.

"OK, if I see this on the Internet, fans coming for you," Berry said while smiling and pointing at the audience.

Looking Beyond is a charitable organization that supports and raises awareness for children with a range of special needs.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

On Friday, Pendulum Therapeutics announced Berry was taking on the role of its chief communications director as well equity owner and investor. Pendulum Therapuetics is a San Francisco-based biotech company that develops products to help people improve their gut and metabolic health.

According to a press release, Berry will be "collaborate with Pendulum’s executive team on future product development and innovation. "

In addition to her new role at Pendulum, Berry also has three upcoming film projects.

The "Bruised" director is executive producing and starring in the Netflix sci-fi adventure film "The Mothership." She plays Sara Morse, a mother living on a rural farm who discovers an extraterrestrial object underneath her home. She and her children set out to find their husband and father, who has been missing for a year.

Berry is starring opposite Mark Wahlberg in the Netflix spy thriller "Our Man From Jersey." She plays Wahlberg's ex-girlfriend Roxanne, who "recruits him in a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She will also be seen in Alexandre Aja's upcoming horror movie "Mother Land,"which is in preproduction, per IMDB.

"A family that has been haunted by an evil spirit for years," a plot synopsis for the film says. "Their safety and their surroundings come into question when one of the children questions if the evil is real."