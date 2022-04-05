Hailey Bieber addresses pregnancy rumors following Grammys appearance: 'Leave me alone'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hailey Bieber shut down fan speculation that she is pregnant following an appearance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

Hailey sparked pregnancy rumors after wearing a flowy gown on the red carpet. She was joined for photos by husband Justin Bieber.

"I’m not pregnant leave me alone," Hailey commented on an Instagram post shared Monday by Radar.

"FANS ARE CONVINCED HAILEY BIEBER IS PREGNANT AFTER SHE WALKS GRAMMYS RED CARPET IN FLOWING GOWN WITH HUSBAND JUSTIN BIEBER," the post read.

Fans originally took to Twitter during the Grammys broadcast to speculate.

"I’m calling it rn Hailey Bieber is pregnant," one social media user wrote.

"Is Hailey Bieber pregnant? I know her dress was flown in the mid section but it seems like an interesting choice. Plus I think JB was trying to distract from that," another user added.

Hailey, 25, and Justin, 28, reportedly tied the knot in September 2018 at a courthouse.

However, Justin wouldn't publicly refer to Hailey as his wife until November of the same year. The couple would host an official wedding ceremony in September 2019 in South Carolina.

The two have publicly spoken about wanting children, with Justin once telling Ellen DeGeneres that he'd like to have a "tribe" of children with the model.

"I'm going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," Justin said during an appearance on "The Ellen Show" in 2020.

"I'd love to have myself a tribe," Justin continued, adding that ultimately the decision comes down to his wife.

"It's her body and whatever she wants to do," Bieber said of Baldwin. "I think she wants to have a few, at least two or three."

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.