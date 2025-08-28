Amal Clooney, Heidi and Leni Klum turn heads at the Venice Film Festival

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Emma Stone

Emma Stone wowed on the red carpet at the premiere of her latest film, "Bugonia," at the Venice Film Festival in a custom Louis Vuitton gown.

The white dress featured jewel-encrusted straps and silver sequins found in diagonal patterns throughout.

She paired the look with a soft makeup look and minimal jewelry, opting only for a cuff on one ear.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett walked the red carpet at the premiere of "La Grazia" at the Venice Film Festival in a black Armani Privé gown featuring a fitted bodice and a plunging neckline, lined with oversized beads.

Eagle-eyed fans will recognize the dress from when the "Tár" actress first wore it at the SAG Awards in February 2022. The actress has recycled multiple outfits in the past, wearing the dress she wore to the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024 to the Golden Globe Awards in February 2025.

"It should be completely unremarkable, the idea of re-wearing (clothes), because we do it in our daily lives," she told Business of Fashion in March 2023 regarding her fashion choices. "We do it out of habit, we do it out of choice, we do it out of necessity.

"I think that there’s a lot of people like me who are tired of the churn."

Heidi and Leni Klum

Heidi Klum walked the red carpet at the premiere of "La Grazia" at the Venice Film Festival with her daughter, Leni Klum, in matching Intimissimi gowns.

The German supermodel wore a pink corseted, off-the-shoulder gown with sheer bodice panels, partially covered by a sash across her body. Leni walked the carpet in a black version of the gown, but without the sash across her body and with straps.

Mother and daughter wore their hair down and accessorized with statement necklaces. Heidi wore a diamond choker, while Leni wore a necklace adorned with emerald jewels.

Amal Clooney

George and Amal Clooney walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Jay Kelly" at the 2025 Venice Film Festival.

The actor wore a classic tuxedo, while Amal turned heads in a fitted strapless minidress with ruched fabric and buttons down the front.

She accessorized the look with gold jewelry, including a ring, dangly earrings and strappy heels, and she wore her long hair in loose curls.

Prior to the premiere, George was forced to skip a press junket for the film. His rep confirmed to Fox News Digital, "George has been diagnosed with a sinus infection and is under doctor’s orders to cut back all activities today."

Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley showed off her long legs when she posed for photos on the red carpet at the premiere of "Jay Kelly" at the Venice Film Festival in a simple black mini-dress.

The "Big Little Lies" actress kept it simple, opting for only a few accessories, including diamond earrings, a ring and a statement necklace designed to look like a snake.

She wore her long brunette hair in a half-up, half-down look and kept her makeup natural.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts stunned when she walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival at the premiere of her new film, "After the Hunt," in a long-sleeve navy blue gown with a checkerboard pattern.

She wore her brunette hair parted down the middle and paired the dress with dangly silver earrings and a chunky bracelet.

During a press conference after the screening, Roberts pushed back against claims the film trivialized the #MeToo movement, explaining "not everything is supposed to make you feel comfortable." The film revolves around Roberts' character and how she deals with a sexual misconduct allegation made against her friend and colleague by her mentee.

"That’s how we wanted it to feel," Roberts said per The Associated Press. "Everyone comes out with all these different feelings and emotions and points of views. And you realize what you believe in strongly and what your convictions are because we stir it all up for you. So, you’re welcome."