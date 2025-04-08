Madonna confronts Elton John over decades-long feud

Madonna and Elton John seemed to have "buried the hatchet" after a decades-long feud.

On Monday, the "Material Girl" crooner explained how her recent run-in with John turned into a heartfelt reunion.

"We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!" Madonna wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and the "Rocket Man" singer embracing. "I went to see @eltonjohn perform on SNL this weekend!! WOW. I remembered when I was in high school - I snuck out of the house one night to see Elton perform live in Detroit! It was an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music."

ELTON JOHN SAYS MADONNA WAS 'NASTY' TO LADY GAGA

"Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life," she continued. "I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different - to stand out - to take the road, less traveled by. In fact, it was essential."

"Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist," she added. "I didn’t understand it."

The "Like A Virgin" songstress said she decided to go to "SNL" once she found out John was performing.

"I needed to go backstage and confront him," she said. "When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Forgive Me’ and the wall between us fell down. Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging."

"Then he told me [he] had written a song for me, and he wanted to collaborate," she concluded. "It was like everything came full circle!! And you can tell everybody, ‘This is Your Song.’"

Madonna and John began feuding in the early 2000s after the British singer said Madonna's song for the new 007 film, "Die Another Day," was "the worst Bond tune ever."

"It hasn't got a tune," he said at the time. "They should have gone for somebody like Lulu and Shirley Bassey, or maybe I'm in that league? I don't think it's the best Madonna record, and I'm a big fan."

In 2004, John accused Madonna of lip-syncing while accepting the classic songwriter award at the Q Awards.

"Madonna, best live act? F--- off. Since when has lip-syncing been live?" he said. "Anyone who lip syncs in public on stage when you pay 75 pounds to see them should be shot. Thank you very much."

The back and forth jabs continued throughout the years, but in 2023, John thanked Madonna for her advocacy in the fight against AIDS.

"Thank you, Madonna, for your advocacy and compassion, and for raising important awareness of the ongoing mission to end AIDS," John wrote on Instagram at the time.