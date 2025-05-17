Expand / Collapse search
Cannes Film Festival

Emma Stone dodges bee attack on red carpet as co-stars Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal rush to her rescue

'Eddington' stars Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal spring into action during viral moment at 2025 Cannes Film Festival

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
An unexpected buzz interrupted Hollywood actress Emma Stone on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. 

Stone, 36, was greeted by a surprise guest, with a serious sting, at the famous film festival on Friday. 

While she stepped out on the red carpet with her "Eddington" co-stars, Austin Butler and Pedro Pascal, Stone was seen posing for photos before the actors sprang into action.

France Cannes 2025 Eddington Red Carpet

Emma Stone, center, avoids a bee while posing with Austin Butler, left, and Pedro Pascal upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Eddington' at the 78th international film festival in Cannes, southern France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

In a video posted by Variety, Stone is seen all smiles before she points at a bee attacking her. 

"Eddington" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival

(L-R) Ari Aster, Austin Butler, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal and Luke Grimes react to a bee during the "Eddington" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival. (Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

The "Poor Things" actress was seen dodging a bee in the viral moment, as Butler, 33, was seen blowing and swatting away the insect. 

FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

Pascal, 50, assisted and shooed away the bee, as he appeared shocked that the bug flew so close to Stone’s face.  (MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Pascal, 50, assisted and shooed away the bee, as he appeared shocked that the bug flew so close to Stone’s face. 

In a humorous moment, Pascal is seen laughing at the situation as Stone clung on to his suit and tie. 

FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

US director Ari Aster (L), US actress Emma Stone (2nd R) and Chilean-US actor Pedro Pascal (R) look on as US actor Austin Butler (2nd L) blows away a bee. (MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

The "Easy A" actress graced the red carpet in a long white gown that showed off her fit physique. The ensemble had a decorative over-the-shoulder circular top, as Stone rocked short red hair and accessorized with an emerald, diamond earring. 

France Cannes 2025 Eddington Red Carpet

Emma Stone's Cannes appearance for "Eddington" was disrupted by a buzzing intruder. (Lewis Joly/Invision/AP)

Butler wore a black suit with a white button-up shirt underneath and a bow tie, while Pascal donned an all-black suit and tie. 

France Cannes 2025 Eddington Red Carpet

The "Easy A" actress graced the red carpet in a long white gown that showed off her fit physique. The ensemble had a decorative over-the-shoulder circular top. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP Images)

A24’s film "Eddington," focuses on the U.S. pandemic psyche, plotting a small-town feud that swells to encompass nationwide events, including mask mandates, the death of George Floyd and right-left divisions.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, the actor portrays Joe Cross, a sheriff who runs for mayor and is up against Pascal’s character in an election. 

Stone plays Phoenix’s on-screen wife, who has a history with the mayor in the film. 

France Cannes 2025 Eddington Red Carpet

Austin Butler and Pedro Pascal spring into action to help Emma Stone during a viral bee moment at 2025 Cannes Film Festival. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

"I wrote this film in a state of fear and anxiety about the world, and I wanted to try to pull back and show what it feels like to live in a world where nobody can agree on what is real anymore," director Ari Aster said. "The last 20 years, we’ve fallen into this age of hyper individualism."

Meanwhile, Pascal has recently been in the spotlight for his rumored romance with A-list celebrity Jennifer Aniston. 

In March, Pascal gushed about Aniston after a "fun martini dinner" between the two and some friends sparked dating speculation.

Pascal set the record straight on his friendship with Aniston at the premiere of "The Last of Us" at the time. 

"Oh, Jennifer and I are very good friends," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I got to have dinner on Saturday. It was a fun martini dinner."

The actor admitted Aniston's "starlight" drove the dating speculation. "I’m just basking in it."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

