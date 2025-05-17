Emma Stone dodges bee attack on red carpet as co-stars Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal rush to her rescue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An unexpected buzz interrupted Hollywood actress Emma Stone on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Stone, 36, was greeted by a surprise guest, with a serious sting, at the famous film festival on Friday.

While she stepped out on the red carpet with her "Eddington" co-stars, Austin Butler and Pedro Pascal, Stone was seen posing for photos before the actors sprang into action.

In a video posted by Variety, Stone is seen all smiles before she points at a bee attacking her.

The "Poor Things" actress was seen dodging a bee in the viral moment, as Butler, 33, was seen blowing and swatting away the insect.

Pascal, 50, assisted and shooed away the bee, as he appeared shocked that the bug flew so close to Stone’s face.

In a humorous moment, Pascal is seen laughing at the situation as Stone clung on to his suit and tie.

The "Easy A" actress graced the red carpet in a long white gown that showed off her fit physique. The ensemble had a decorative over-the-shoulder circular top, as Stone rocked short red hair and accessorized with an emerald, diamond earring.

Butler wore a black suit with a white button-up shirt underneath and a bow tie, while Pascal donned an all-black suit and tie.

A24’s film "Eddington," focuses on the U.S. pandemic psyche, plotting a small-town feud that swells to encompass nationwide events, including mask mandates, the death of George Floyd and right-left divisions.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, the actor portrays Joe Cross, a sheriff who runs for mayor and is up against Pascal’s character in an election.

Stone plays Phoenix’s on-screen wife, who has a history with the mayor in the film.

"I wrote this film in a state of fear and anxiety about the world, and I wanted to try to pull back and show what it feels like to live in a world where nobody can agree on what is real anymore," director Ari Aster said. "The last 20 years, we’ve fallen into this age of hyper individualism."

Meanwhile, Pascal has recently been in the spotlight for his rumored romance with A-list celebrity Jennifer Aniston.

In March, Pascal gushed about Aniston after a "fun martini dinner" between the two and some friends sparked dating speculation.

Pascal set the record straight on his friendship with Aniston at the premiere of "The Last of Us" at the time.

"Oh, Jennifer and I are very good friends," he told Entertainment Tonight . "I got to have dinner on Saturday. It was a fun martini dinner."

The actor admitted Aniston's "starlight" drove the dating speculation. "I’m just basking in it."

