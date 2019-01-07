Hailey Baldwin kicked off 2019 with emotional Instagram post, Bieber and stars responded

Hailey Baldwin is starting off 2019 on a positive note by getting real with her fans about her struggle with insecurity.

The 22-year-old model posted a photo of herself looking happy to ring in the New Year, but accompanied it with a very serious caption about her relationship to the internet and body positivity.

“Stepping into 2019 I want to be more open, I want to be more open about the things I struggle with, and be able to be more vulnerable,” she wrote. “I’m a 22 years old, and the truth is no matter how amazing life may look from the outside I struggle…”

She continued: “I’m insecure, I’m fragile, I’m hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry. I have had more days than I can count where I’ve found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I’m not good enough feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I’m just not good enough. Every single day is a confidence battle for me.”

The star went on to describe that she hopes that highlighting her own humanity will help those that don’t have the benefit of fame and wealth to find positivity in their lives.

“I’m not writing this for a pity party or for sympathy but just to simply say, I’m a human.. I’m a young woman, I’m learning who I am and, it’s REALLY FREAKING HARD,” she wrote. “It’s hard finding who you are, but what’s even harder is being picked apart and compared to other women while trying to do that. There are days that I’m simply broken because of it.”

The star concluded with a note about how faith in God can help people achieve these exact goals.

“What I do know is, God made us individuals for a reason, with our own beauty, our own personalities, and our own story because there’s a specific plan and purpose for each and every human created and he makes no mistakes!!” she wrote. “So this year I’m gonna do my very best to just be ME and be confident with who I am. Cause I am enough, and I’m loved, and you are enough and you’re loved.”

As ET Online notes, Baldwin received a lot of support from fellow celebrities that agreed with her. Fellow stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Bebe Rexha and Patrick Schwarzenegger all shared their support with the star in the comments section of her post. However, perhaps the most touching was from her husband, Justin Bieber, who simply responded, “This is beautiful hun.”