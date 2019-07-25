Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Justin Bieber
Published

Hailey Baldwin drools over Justin Bieber’s shirtless Instagram pic

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Justin Bieber says he and Hailey Baldwin saved sex for marriageVideo

Justin Bieber says he and Hailey Baldwin saved sex for marriage

Justin Bieber opened up to Vogue magazine about his relationship with wife Hailey Baldwin. The singer said he had a problem with sex before rekindling his romance with Baldwin and decided they would save sex for after they got married.

Hailey Baldwin this week took a moment to admire — and apparently, drool over — her husband Justin Bieber’s sultry Instagram photo.

The “Baby” singer took to the photo-sharing platform to share a shirtless selfie. The 25-year-old shows off his many tattoos in the photo while posing with an arm above his head.

JUSTIN BIEBER ADMITS HE WAS KIDDING ABOUT FIGHTING TOM CRUISE, ADMITS HE WOULD PROBABLY LOSE

The photo prompted a response from Baldwin, who posted three “drooling” emojis in response to the sultry pic.

Separately, Bieber posted a sweet late-night selfie alongside Baldwin, 22, earlier this month.

BIEBER POSTS BIZARRE TWEET, CHALLENGES TOM CRUISE TO A FIGHT

“My lips get jealous of my arms [sic] cuz I can hold you with them,” the “Sorry” singer captioned the post, which was quick wrack up comments and likes at the time.

The couple wed in a New York City courthouse in September after a reported 12 weeks of dating. Later, Bieber admitted in an interview with Vogue that sex was one reason for the quick marriage, but the couple is still planning their wedding party. He added that he had a “legitimate problem with sex” and was celibate for more than a year before getting married to Baldwin.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.