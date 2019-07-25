Hailey Baldwin drools over Justin Bieber’s shirtless Instagram pic

Hailey Baldwin this week took a moment to admire — and apparently, drool over — her husband Justin Bieber’s sultry Instagram photo.

The “Baby” singer took to the photo-sharing platform to share a shirtless selfie. The 25-year-old shows off his many tattoos in the photo while posing with an arm above his head.

The photo prompted a response from Baldwin, who posted three “drooling” emojis in response to the sultry pic.

Separately, Bieber posted a sweet late-night selfie alongside Baldwin, 22, earlier this month.

“My lips get jealous of my arms [sic] cuz I can hold you with them,” the “Sorry” singer captioned the post, which was quick wrack up comments and likes at the time.

The couple wed in a New York City courthouse in September after a reported 12 weeks of dating. Later, Bieber admitted in an interview with Vogue that sex was one reason for the quick marriage, but the couple is still planning their wedding party. He added that he had a “legitimate problem with sex” and was celibate for more than a year before getting married to Baldwin.

