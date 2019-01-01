Social media star Cameron Dallas arrested for allegedly breaking man's nose: report

A popular social media celebrity was arrested in Colorado last week after he allegedly punched a man in the face — joining a list of online stars who've been taken into custody.

Cameron Dallas, 24, was at the Hyatt Residence Club Grand Aspen on Dec. 29 when he socked someone in the nose, breaking it, the Aspen Times reported.

Dallas confirmed his arrest online, posting a photo of his mugshot to his combined more than 37 million Instagram and Twitter followers. His post claims his alleged encounter at the hotel was out of self-defense.

"Unfortunately sometimes in life you find yourself in a situation where you have to protect yourself and the people you care about," Dallas wrote. "have a safe and happy new year, 2019 is going to be an amazing one."

Police reportedly responded to the hotel, where Dallas was staying, just after 5 a.m. to find "a man bleeding from injuries to his face."

Dallas was charged with felony second-degree assault with intent to cause bodily injury and was released from jail on a $5,000 bond, according to the report.

The actor, who started on Vine and YouTube, stars in the Netflix show, "Chasing Cameron," and starred in the movie "The Outfield."

Dallas' arrest follows the arrest of other online sensations, including YouTube singer Austin Jones, a 26-year-old who was arrested in June 2017 on two counts of production of child pornography. Another social media sensation, YouTuber Jason Ethier, who has more than 3.4 million subscribers, was reportedly arrested outside Disney World in March on suspicion of trespassing and resisting an officer without violence.