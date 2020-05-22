Hailey Baldwin slams plastic surgery accusations: 'I've never touched my face'

Hailey Baldwin is firing back at speculation she's gone under the knife and has had work done on her face.

The 23-year-old model and wife of pop superstar Justin Bieber defended herself against accusations that she had plastic surgery done to enhance her looks -- and Baldwin is saying not so fast.

Baldwin recently responded to a social media post on an Instagram account that shared a split image of Baldwin’s current appearance alongside a photo of her when she was a teenager, seemingly suggesting that she had made some unnatural changes to her appearance over the years.

"Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists!" Baldwin said in protest of the post, which was screen-captured by a fan account before being deleted. "This photo on the right is NOT what I look like…"

"I've never touched my face," she added. "So if you're gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn't edited so crazy."

JUSTIN BIEBER, HAILEY BALDWIN CANDIDLY DISCUSS THEIR SPLIT, MARRIAGE: 'FORGIVENESS IS THE BIGGEST THING'

Many fans of the “Drop the Mic” host came to her defense and praised her for speaking out on the social media post before Baldwin doubled back a short time later and shared a selfie of her own to her Instagram Story, brushing off the hate.

Baldwin and Bieber have become one of Hollywood’s top it-couples and have seemed to embrace their new path of becoming increasingly more open to the dealings within their relationship, due in part to their Facebook Watch series “The Biebers on Watch” and Bieber’s candid YouTube limited series “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” in which he deeply discusses his mental health treatments.

Earlier this month, the pair opened up about the connection they’ve built through Bieber’s battle with depression and how “people look at it like a weakness.”

JUSTIN BIEBER'S BIGGEST MOMENTS, FROM DISCOVERY ON YOUTUBE TO HAILEY BALDWIN MARRIAGE

"When you were struggling a bit with depression the biggest change I saw was two things," Baldwin told Bieber, 26. "The biggest thing I saw was when you got on the proper antidepressant, which you're no longer on cause you worked with a doctor and you guys felt like it wasn't needed anymore. So when that happened and when you changed your diet."

"I cut sugar pretty much out and then since I've cut sugar out of, I feel like I'm not depressed,” Bieber said. "Depression is a real thing. A lot of people struggle with depression and people look at it like it's a weakness. But until you have it..."

HAILEY BALDWIN RECALLS TAKING A ‘HUGE LEAP OF FAITH’ ON RELATIONSHIP WITH JUSTIN BIEBER

Baldwin validated her husband’s claims of feeling positive after changing his food intake and added that she also sensed a shift in the “Yummy” crooner’s mental state after he started seeing a therapist regularly, whom Baldwin partially credited for Bieber learning “a big lesson of having that person.”