Gwyneth Paltrow's ski accident trial drops bombshells and 'blood-curdling' testimony
Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter
Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
INSIDE THE COURTROOM - Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial: biggest bombshells. Continue reading here…
‘BLOOD-CURDLING SCREAM' - Gwyneth Paltrow accuser testifies in ski collision trial. Continue reading here…
MARRIED LIFE - Kelly Ripa recalls 'ludicrous' sexual rituals over FaceTime with husband Mark Consuelos during the pandemic. Continue reading here…
'I'M STILL STRUGGLING' - American actor Djimon Hounsou slams Hollywood for feeling 'tremendously cheated' by industry. Continue reading here…
‘KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON’ - Sarah Ferguson, once a 'black sheep,' returns to royal fold: ‘She turned disappointment into dollars.' Continue reading here…
NOW AND THEN - 'The Outsiders' celebrates 40th anniversary: The cast then and now. Continue reading here…
SPLITSVILLE - Reese Witherspoon announces divorce from Jim Toth. Continue reading here…
‘PETULANT BEHAVIOR’ - Brooke Shields says ex Andre Agassi 'smashed all his trophies' after her 'Friends' appearance. Continue reading here…
WEEDING OUT ROYALS - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's eviction 'tip of the iceberg' in King Charles' plans to slim monarchy: report. Continue reading here…
AFTER FINDING GOD - Blac Chyna removes 'demonic' tattoo as she regains her faith. Continue reading here…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA