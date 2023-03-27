Blac Chyna removes 'demonic' tattoo as she regains her faith

Blac Chyna used to be known for her sexy image and the exaggerated look she achieved with plastic surgery and fillers, but those days are gone.

Now, Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, says she is a born-again Christian — and she's making some big changes in her life to reflect that. One of those changes, as she explained in a new video she shared to Instagram, is the removal of a "demonic" tattoo from her hip.

"So y'all know that I got this Baphomet tattoo," she said, referring to the old pagan deity that's depicted as a goat with a pentagram on its forehead and is commonly associated with Satan.

"It's got to come off, you know what I mean?" she asked. "I'm not about to have no mark of the beast, nothing like that."

Chyna added, "I will tell you this, when I first got the tattoo, that is not what it meant to me, you know what I mean? Regardless of what it is, I just don't want anything negative or demonic anymore."

She proceeded to put down a mattress in the back of her truck and lie down as a hired driver took her to Las Vegas so she could begin the process of getting the tattoo removed.

It will take a number of sessions to get it fully removed, but it appears that Chyna is thrilled to be taking this step, which is just one of the changes she's been making in her life lately.

She's had her breast implants and gluteal implants removed, and she's dissolved the filler in her cheeks and lips.

She's also given up her wildly successful OnlyFans account.

Chyna recently discussed these decisions on "Fox and Friends Weekend," explaining, "Honestly, for me, I was like, this is too much. It's time for a change. This is not really who I am. Something just came over me like, the Holy Spirit came over me. And I was like, 'You know what? I need to figure out about what's my purpose in life. Like, why am I here?'"

"I had to make a change, so I could start walking into my own truth. And I feel like for me, that's very important," she explained.

About her appearance, she said, "As far as reversing a surgery, it was really, really important for me because what I had got was illegal silicone injections. And what happens is, some girls, they get it, but for me, like sometimes I would kind of like fall ill and fall kind of sick from it. And the older that I get, I'm starting to realize, I want to be here for my kids. I want to have, my grandkids.

"When I got it, when I was 19, I was young and naive. So I didn't know about all the dangers and things like that of the sort. And by the grace of God, I'm still here. And I just want to set an example for the ladies and just really, really, really be careful with this because it's very dangerous. It's like playing Russian roulette. It's playing Russian roulette with your life."

Chyna also recently took to Instagram to share that she was baptized on her birthday last May.

"I got baptized on 5-11-22 ….. I was watching the video again and wanted to show you this because if you look closely at my mouth you can hear the spirits leaving my body," she captioned the video of herself getting submerged in a pool.

"God is Good."

