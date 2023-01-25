Expand / Collapse search
Gwyneth Paltrow
Published

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple is spitting image of her mother at Paris Fashion Week debut

The Goop founder shares two kids with ex-husband Chris Martin - Apple and Moses

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Gwyneth Paltrow posts photo with ex Chris Martin's mom and new mother-in-law Video

Gwyneth Paltrow posts photo with ex Chris Martin’s mom and new mother-in-law

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow posts photo with ex Chris Martin’s mom and her new mother-in-law on International Women’s Day.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin is a mini-me of her stunning mother. 

The fabulous 18-year-old stepped out for Paris Fashion Week, making her front-row debut at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show on Tuesday.

GWYNETH PALTROW RECALLS '90S NIGHTLIFE BEFORE SOCIAL MEDIA: 'YOU COULD DO COCAINE AND NOT GET CAUGHT'

The Goop founder's doppelganger daughter had a striking fashion moment, wearing a two-piece Chanel outfit, which included a black-and-white tweed skirt and jacket combination with a black top underneath. She styled her look with a Chanel cross-body bag and black loafers. 

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin, left, is a mini-me of her stunning mother. 

Her hairstyle was strikingly similar to her mother’s, parted down the middle with her blonde locks flowing over her shoulders. She also went for a bold glam look with heavy black eyeliner and matte lipstick.

Apple Martin donned a matching two-piece Chanel outfit for Paris Fashion Week.

GWYNETH PALTROW POSES NUDE AND PAINTED IN GOLD FOR HER 50TH BIRTHDAY: 'AGING IS ACTUALLY A BEAUTIFUL THING'

Martin was seated front row at the event with her celebrity friends – Belgian singer-songwriter Angèle, "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink and "Bohemian Rhapsody" actress Lucy Boynton.

Apple Martin, right, was positioned front row with celebrity friends – Belgian singer-songwriter Angèle, "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink and "Bohemian Rhapsody" actress Lucy Boynton.

Although Paltrow was not present for the fashion festivities, Boynton has worked with the award-winning actress in the past on the comedy-drama series "The Politician."

The "Shakespeare in Love" star is married to director Brad Falchuk and shares 2 kids with ex-husband Chris Martin, Apple, and 16-year-old son Moses. The pair divorced in 2016.

The Hollywood actress recently spoke out about how she is adjusting to her daughter not being home as often, as she started her college career.

"'I'm not handling it very well. It's a huge change because Apple's really hilarious, and she's got a big presence," she said on "The Late Late Show."

"So when we are around the dinner table and somebody says to Moses 'what is it like with your sister not home?' And he's like ‘quiet,’" Paltrow emotionally noted.

