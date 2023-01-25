Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple is spitting image of her mother at Paris Fashion Week debut

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin is a mini-me of her stunning mother.

The fabulous 18-year-old stepped out for Paris Fashion Week, making her front-row debut at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show on Tuesday.

The Goop founder's doppelganger daughter had a striking fashion moment, wearing a two-piece Chanel outfit, which included a black-and-white tweed skirt and jacket combination with a black top underneath. She styled her look with a Chanel cross-body bag and black loafers.

Her hairstyle was strikingly similar to her mother’s, parted down the middle with her blonde locks flowing over her shoulders. She also went for a bold glam look with heavy black eyeliner and matte lipstick.

Martin was seated front row at the event with her celebrity friends – Belgian singer-songwriter Angèle, "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink and "Bohemian Rhapsody" actress Lucy Boynton.

Although Paltrow was not present for the fashion festivities, Boynton has worked with the award-winning actress in the past on the comedy-drama series "The Politician."

The "Shakespeare in Love" star is married to director Brad Falchuk and shares 2 kids with ex-husband Chris Martin, Apple, and 16-year-old son Moses. The pair divorced in 2016.

The Hollywood actress recently spoke out about how she is adjusting to her daughter not being home as often, as she started her college career.

"'I'm not handling it very well. It's a huge change because Apple's really hilarious, and she's got a big presence," she said on "The Late Late Show."

"So when we are around the dinner table and somebody says to Moses 'what is it like with your sister not home?' And he's like ‘quiet,’" Paltrow emotionally noted.