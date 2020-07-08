Gwyneth Paltrow says she bought son, 14, 'boob puzzle'

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she got her son, Moses, 14, a puzzle set consisting of several shapes and colors of breasts “for fun.”

The Goop founder opened up about the various things she’s doing to keep her and her family busy in a blog post titled “Summer at Home.”

Paltrow, 47, joked that during quarantine, “Home is where the heart is. Right now, it’s also where the work, dates, entertainment, and summer vacation are.”

GWYNETH PALTROW SAYS QUARANTINING HAS GIVEN HER A 'NEW PERSPECTIVE’ ON ‘HOW MUCH’ SHE’LL TAKE ON IN THE FUTURE

She added: “I’ve reset my course a bit to embrace this new normal.”

The “Iron Man” actress then revealed, “I got Moses the boob puzzle just for fun.”

The 450-piece puzzle was designed by Jiggy and illustrated by artist Julia Heffernan.

GWYNETH PALTROW WISHES DAUGHTER APPLE A 'HAPPY SWEET SIXTEEN' WITH RARE PHOTO: 'YOU ARE PURE JOY'

Among other quarantine activities, Moses, who Paltrow shares with her ex-husband Chris Martin, has taken up his father’s love for music.

“I'm doing all that I can, trying to like, stay happy by like, I don't know, just finding whatever is entertaining and doing it,” he said in June when he interrupted Paltrow’s virtual interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Moses added: “I'm really into music, I like to do it a lot.”

GWYNETH PALTROW SAYS SON, 13, THINKS IT'S 'BADA--' GOOP SELLS SEX TOYS

Paltrow’s gift to her son is on-brand for the Goop founder, who has released a controversial vagina-scented candle as well as a list of sex toys on her website.

Moses has started to be more comfortable with his mom’s sex-positive marketing.

“Actually, my son said to me the other day, he was like, ‘At first I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website and now I think it’s a great thing!’” Paltrow said in February on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He’s like, ‘You’re a feminist, Mom. You’re a bada--,’” she recalled.

Paltrow excitedly said, “I was like, ‘Thank you!’”