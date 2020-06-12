Gwyneth Paltrow says quarantining has given her a 'new perspective’ on ‘how much’ she’ll take on in the future

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her experience during the coronavirus quarantine.

The 47-year-old star explained to Shape magazine -- she graced its July/August cover issue -- that she hadn't realized just "how much the normal pace of life was overburdening our bodies, our minds, and our nervous systems."

“As we have been forced into the confines of our own homes, that has brought up a lot of emotional distress for some, and for others it has been very peaceful. In my case, I have experienced both,” the Goop founder explained.

Paltrow said that she has now started to "settle down" in her "brain and body."

"It has given me new perspective about how much I will take on going forward," she added of the lockdown.

Before the quarantine, Paltrow noted that she was always trying to get "wellness moments" in, but she wasn't "really decompressing" until the weekends or on vacations.

"Now I feel different, letting my body go to sleep and wake up in its natural rhythm, having my kids around all the time, eating meals together and having meaningful conversations," she said of her children -- daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14 -- whom she shares with ex Chris Martin.

"We linger at the table; our dinners are an hour and a half long. My heart feels fuller, and my mind feels calmer in that respect," Paltrow noted.

As for how she de-stresses? "I try to do exercises every day for my back and neck because of all the Zoom calls I’m on," she shared.

In addition, Paltrow says she and her husband Brad Falchuk go for walks at least three to four times per week. She also takes online fitness and yoga classes.

Back in April, Paltrow revealed that she would be donating an old gown she wore to the Oscars to help provide coronavirus relief.

The actress' act of kindness was a part of the All In challenge spearheaded by Leonardo DiCaprio that allows contestants a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences with celebrities.

The gown Paltrow decided to auction off was a hand-beaded silver Calvin Klein dress she wore to the 2000 Oscars.

Paltrow explained at the time that she believed it was a "good one to donate" because its "end of the 90s" style has since made a comeback in the fashion industry. However, her comments contradicted the ones she made years earlier where she suggested the designer frock wasn't very special, and in fact, quite boring.

Fans immediately blasted the star in the comments section of her Instagram announcement to remind her that she once listed the same dress on a list of her best and worst Oscars looks. In her own words, Paltrow formerly labeled the gown just "okay."

Paltrow's donation followed in the footsteps of other celebrities who joined the challenge. Ellen DeGeneres took it upon herself to donate $1 million to the cause. Meanwhile, actor Matthew McConaughey announced his donation would allow fans to enter to win a chance to join him at a University of Austin football game.

All the proceeds are said to be divided among Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, The World Central Kitchen and America’s Food Fund.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report