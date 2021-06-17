Gwyneth Paltrow says she thinks of ex-husband Chris Martin as 'my brother'

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about how lucky she feels to have a great relationship with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

The Oscar-winner, 48, appeared Thursday on the TODAY show and revealed they spend a ton of time together with their two kids: daughter Apple, 17, and son, Moses, 15.

"I mean, it's funny. He was over here yesterday. And [Apple] came through and she's like, you know, she's taller than me now. We just looked at each other. We were like, 'How did this go by so quickly?’" she said in reference to raising kids.

Paltrow and Martin, 44, married in 2003 and split in 2016 with their famous "consciously uncoupling" explanation.

The Goop founder admitted she now thinks of the Coldplay frontman as a sibling.

"He's like my brother. You know, he's my family," she explained. "I love him."

Paltrow added, "And I'm so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It worked out well... You know, it really did, I have to say."

The actress has moved on with TV producer Brad Falchuk, whom she married in 2018, while the Grammy-winner has been dating actress Dakota Johnson since 2019.

Back in March, Paltrow reflected on her divorce on the " Anna Faris is Unqualified " podcast.

"I never wanted to get divorced," Paltrow admitted. "I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically. But I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined."

"And because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I've never had before with Brad [Falchuk], my husband," she continued.

Paltrow couldn't help but gush over Falchuk's "amazing qualities" as well.

"It was like being with some kind of jiu-jitsu master where they're like, 'I'm going to make you see your own stuff so you can win and advance,'" she said.