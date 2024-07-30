Gwen Stefani's son joins Blake Shelton on stage to make country music debut

Gwen Stefani‘s second son, Zuma Rossdale, is following in his mom and dad's footsteps.

On Monday, the 15-year-old took the stage at Blake Shelton's Ole Red bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, to make his country music debut.

After Shelton, who wed Stefani in 2021, played a few of his own hits for the crowd, the "God Gave Me You" singer proudly introduced his stepson, who was sporting a cowboy hat, jeans and boots.

"Zuma, you look so cute," one fan shouted out before the teen began strumming his guitar, per a video shared on X.

As Zuma sang, Shelton — who remained onstage — watched in awe. The "No Doubt" frontwoman was also in the crowd, according to her Instagram story. It is unknown if Zuma's dad, Bush lead singer Gavin Rossdale, was in attendance.

Representatives for Stefani and Shelton did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In an interview with Nylon Magazine in April, the "Hollaback Girl" crooner opened up about her battle with insecurities after giving birth to her first two sons back-to-back, how her postpartum struggles impacted her career and why the birth of her third son was "the start of [a series] of miracles" to come.

"Things change when you have two babies," said Stafani, who welcomed son Kingston in 2006 and son Zuma in 2008 with Rossdale. "There was nothing left in me. I had no ideas. I had so much insecurity. I felt like - ‘Help!’"

At the time, No Doubt had just wrapped up their "Sweet Escape" tour and were spending hours in the studio working on their next album, "Push and Shove." The idea of balancing work and motherhood weighed heavily on the Grammy Award winner.

"Getting pregnant with him was really the start of [a series] of miracles. It was almost like a restart to my life — the second chapter." — Gwen Stefani

"I would be leaving my family. And if I didn’t come home with a song, I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, I’m such a loser — I didn’t have dinner with my family, and I didn’t write a song. I wasted an entire day of my life trying to be in No Doubt again,'" she recalled.

"I look at it now and think, ‘God, what was I doing trying to please everybody?’ Because really, I should have just been with my family. But we did it, and there are some good songs. ... Don’t remind me. I don’t want to talk about it."

In 2014, Stefani gave birth to her third son, Apollo.

"I went from a difficult time in my life to giving birth to Apollo," she said. "Getting pregnant with him was really the start of [a series] of miracles. It was almost like a restart to my life — the second chapter."

Since their nuptials, the duo have been at the center of split rumors .

"When you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us," she said. "You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is. And so that [negativity] would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song that I didn’t write for anybody else but myself and Blake."