Gwen Stefani's ex-husband Gavin Rossdale says 'most embarrassing moment' was the end of his marriage

Gavin Rossdale doesn't have fond memories of his marriage ending.

The singer, 54, was married to Gwen Stefani from 2002 until they split in 2015 and finalized their divorce the following year. They share three children: Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Bush frontman opened up about his life and his career ahead of the band's upcoming album release.

BRADLEY WHITFORD SLAMS MBA OVER LACK OF ACTION IN CHINA-HONG KONG UNREST

In a Q&A, the musician was asked what his "most embarrassing moment" was.

"The gross and lopsided specter of the crumbling of my marriage," he said.

Rossdale also revealed a few other tidbits about himself in the interview, including what trait about himself he most dislikes.

BILL COSBY CITING SYSTEMIC RACISM AS HE FIGHTS SEXUAL ASSAULT CONVICTION

"My ability to switch off and tune someone out without realizing it, almost as a defense mechanism," he said.

The singer was able to look back at some happy times, too, recalling spending time with his kiddos, which also includes Daisy Lowe, whom he shares with singer-designer Pearl Lowe.

"Last year, when I had all four kids – Daisy, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo – staying with me on my birthday," Rossdale said about when he was "happiest." "It was magical."

While his past, including his marriage, may have been not-so-perfect, Rossdale said that he tries to learn lessons from what's bygone.

"...Life is just a series of chapters, and it’s essential to try not to bring older chapters into new chapters," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rossdale's new album with Bush is called "The Kingdom" and will be available on July 17.