Guy Fieri ditches blonde spikes and goatee for dramatic new look that has fans spiraling

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Guy Fieri has said goodbye to his signature look — at least for now.

On Thursday, the Food Network star debuted a surprising new look in celebration of his 58th birthday.

In the video posted to Instagram, Fieri — who wore a checkered button-down shirt and khaki pants — not only showcased a clean-shaven face, but traded his golden blonde spikes for a brunette comb-over.

GUY FIERI SAYS QUAD 'EXPLODED' MID-SHOOT, KEEPING HIM IN A WHEELCHAIR FOR 8 WEEKS

"Hey there! After so many years of celebrating my birthday as Guy, I figured this year I’d celebrate it as just a guy. Happy birthday to me!" he said in the video, before blowing out the candles on his birthday cake.

"New Year. New Guy. New Look," he captioned the post.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Close friends and fans were quick to respond to the new look.

APP USER CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Dad… when did you start selling insurance?," Fieri's son, Hunter, commented.

"I am thoroughly unbothered. Guy Fieri is the goat, regardless of which look he chooses," one fan wrote on X.

"I think my brain just broke," another fan quipped.

Rest assured, Fieri's new look is only temporary.

For the second consecutive year, Bosch is spotlighting its home appliances and power tools with a hilarious ad that will premiere during Super Bowl LX next month. In the ad, Fieri trades in his signature look to transform into "Justaguy" Fieri.

In the teaser video, which dropped on Monday, Fieri looked reluctant as the buzzing of clippers slowly approached his chin. Just before the stylist does his thing, the screen cuts to the date of the Super Bowl, Feb. 8, 2026.

The new look comes months after Fieri underwent emergency surgery after missing a set of steps and tearing his quad muscle in half.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

During an interview with Fox News Digital in November, the Food Network star explained how he ended up in a wheelchair.

"[I] slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward, and the other foot got caught on the threshold. So, you know, it extended me out. I looked like I was probably doing the splits, but when my right leg compressed into itself the giveaway point and the doctor said he's never seen — you know, in 20 years — he hasn't seen a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half. Yeah, it sucked," Fieri said.

"Eight weeks of no weight on it, crutches and a cast and then the rehab, which to me – I want to get after it as fast as possible. He's like, 'You know as much as you want to, get back to being Guy, you're going to really have to go through [it].'"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I haven't busted anything," he added. "I mean I broke it all as a kid. I broke my leg, broke my knee, broke my wrist, broke my sternum, my ribs, my tailbone. I mean, you know, name it, I broke it. But I got done doing that s---. You know, I got done with that type of behavior long ago."